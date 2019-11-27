Hopkins County Chamber Connection

by Lezley Brown

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! The Friday after Thanksgiving is a day often referred to as Black Friday. It was named Black Friday because it described the heavy and disruptive pedestrian and vehicle traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving. Many people shop Black Friday, and that’s fantastic. But, there’s an even better day for shopping! The Saturday after Thanksgiving is called Small Business Saturday. It is a day labeled to remind us to shop locally for the holidays. Our small business owners are giving everything they’ve got to live their dreams, and we in return, can benefit from those dreams! Hopkins County offers wonderful local shopping! Please make sure you spend at least some of your day at your favorite local place… stores, restaurants, venues, all of them. We love our Small Businesses, and we want them to continue to thrive and be successful in all they do. Shop local for the holidays and enjoy Small Business Saturday on November 30th!

The Sulphur Springs Hopkins County EDC and the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce are hosting their annual Economic Outlook Conference at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center on Wednesday, December 4th from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. We are so excited to welcome Mr. Christopher Slijk, assistant economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, as our keynote speaker at the 2019 Economic Outlook Conference. Sponsorships of the conference and tickets are available. Lunch will be provided. For further information, please call the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce at 903-885-6515.

I’m excited to let you know that we have begun work on the 2020 Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Directory. We distribute over 7,000 of these directories to visitors, relocation hopefuls, and even hometown heroes who are interested in learning more about our local businesses. They include historical information as well all things to the see and do in Hopkins County. The best part is, they include an alphabetical and categorical listing of your business. LeeAnn Peugh, with Echo Publishing, will be contacting you in the next few weeks to see if you are interested in placing an ad in the directory. The rates are affordable, and one of the best ways to represent your business. I hope you will consider this a wise investment with over 7,000 opportunities for business exposure. You may also contact the Chamber, and I will pass your information along to her. I’m proud to produce this book telling all about the place we love. I hope you will join me in the journey!

Heritage Park will host Christmas in the Park on Saturday, November 30th

The Hopkins County Historical Society presents Christmas in the Park on Saturday, November 30, and Saturday, December 7, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Visit with Santa, see the light displays, listen to live music, enjoy hot cocoa, old-fashioned cider, coffee and cookies, and begin your Christmas shopping in the Country Store.

TLC Chiropractic is hosting their ribbon cutting celebration

TLC Chiropractic is hosting their ribbon cutting celebration on Tuesday, December 3rd at noon. They are located at 2655 Highway 11 East in Sulphur Springs. Please make plans to attend to learn about our newest business in Hopkins County!

Hopkins County EMS is hosting their Christmas Tree decorating contest

Hopkins County EMS is hosting their annual Christmas Tree decorating contest on Friday, December 6th on Celebration Plaza. For rules and additional information, visit EMS on Facebook at Hopkins County EMS.

Lion’s Club will host the 12th Annual Christmas Parade on Friday, December 6th

The Lion’s Club is hosting the 12th Annual Christmas Parade Friday, December 6th at 7 p.m. The parade begins at Buford Park and goes East on Connally Street to the square, turns left onto Church Street, and left on Houston Street to end in the Gerald Prim Stadium parking lot (watch the Lion’s Club Facebook page for possible route changes due to construction on Connally St.). You may pick up registration forms and rules at the Chamber of Commerce. Registration forms must be received by noon on Tuesday, December 4.

CASA hosts their annual Cookie Walk

CASA is hosting their annual Cookie Walk on Friday, December 6th, from 9 a.m. to noon at First United Methodist Church Family Life Center. Cookies are sold for $5.00 a pound. Go by there and load up on Christmas cookies while supporting our local CASA!

Santa Cause 5K presented by Nations Lending

Nations Lending is hosting a Santa Cause 5K Without the Sleigh benefitting the Reed-Cavanaugh families at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 7th at Pizza Inn, 1320 Mockingbird Lane in Sulphur Springs. For additional information, contact Nations Lending at 202 Church Street in Sulphur Springs.

North East Texas Choral Society presents Christmas Concert

North East Texas Choral Society presents Hearts Come Home For Christmas on December 7th at 7 p.m. and on December 8th at 2 p.m. in the SSHS Auditorium in Sulphur Springs. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. You may purchase tickets online at www.singerscount.org.

Sister Babyz hosts 8th Annual Fashion Show

Sister Babyz will host their annual Fashion Show on Friday, December 13th at BackStory Brewery, 211 Magnolia Street in Sulphur Springs. Happy Hour begins at 6 p.m., Fashion Show begins at 7 p.m., and shopping the show begins at 8 p.m. All proceeds benefit local charities. Tickets are available for purchase at Sister Babyz, 135 Gilmer Street in Sulphur Springs, or at www.sisterbabyz.com.

Main Street Theater Presents A Christmas Carol

The Main Street Theater Community Players Presents A Christmas Carol. Performances will be Thursday, December 12th and Friday, December 13th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, December 14th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, December 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Online reservations can be made at www.communityplayersinc.com or by calling (903) 885-0107. Main Street Theater is located at 225 Main Street in Sulphur Springs.

The UPRA Rodeo Finals were held in Sulphur Springs last weekend. They held a ribbon cutting to celebrate 40 years of the UPRA Rodeo Finals at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 21st at the Civic Center.