Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Lezley Brown

I have found myself at a complete loss for words lately. I wasn’t even sure what to include in the Chamber Connection this week… what is relevant, what is important, what is changing so fast that we can’t even keep up? Then I remembered a poem I read at the Chamber banquet in February. I dug it out, reread it, and found some comfort… so I’m passing it along to you.

You be the sun,

I’ll be the moon—

Just let your light

Come shining through;

And when night comes,

Just like the moon,

I’ll shine the light

Right back to you.

Shine your light, my friends. Be kind. Be helpful. Be encouraging. Be the voice that someone needs to hear. Shine and shine and shine. Let it fill your life with goodness, for where there is light, darkness cannot be.

Restaurants: Most restaurants have moved to curbside service and some are even offering home delivery. Just call ahead and visit with your favorite restaurant, and they will bring your food out to you. You can also visit “Takeout Together” on Facebook and Instagram. This is a place where restaurants are publishing current information and items they are offering.

Banking: Alliance Bank, City National Bank, Guaranty Bank & Trust have closed their lobbies are banking by appointment. Most transactions can be handled online, and they are also available by phone.

Shopping: Most clothing stores are offering online shopping, curbside pickup, and even doorstep delivery. Please, please don’t forget about your favorite place to shop during this time. They are all fearful and need your help!

Groceries: Our grocery stores have changed their hours of operation. They are closing at nigh to disinfect and re-stock shelves. They are also limiting quantities of items that you can purchase. Hopefully, this will help distribute goods in a more effective manner.

Pharmacies: Our pharmacies are open. Some have closed their lobbies but can be reached through the drive-through or curbside service.

Museums: All museums are closed to the public. Most of them still have staffers and can be reached by phone. Main St. Theatre is also closed.

Library, Senior Citizen Center: Closed indefinitely. Meal-A-Day is still making daily deliveries.

Hotels: All of our hotels are open for business and have increased their cleaning protocols.

Energy Companies: Our energy companies have closed their lobbies to visitors but can be reached by phone if needed.

Hospital: CHRISTUS has published these followable guidelines…

Visitors must be 18 years or older. Visitation hours will be from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. An essential caregiver may be allowed to remain overnight with approval from the Charge Nurse. Visitors must complete the Visitor Screening Tool. Visitors must have a normal temperature. Patients and/or families should designate a point-person to communicate within the family about the patient’s status so as not to overwhelm our phone system. CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital Security and Hospital Associates may limit patient visitation to protect our patients, physicians, and/or associates.

Hospital Entrances:

Main Lobby Entrance will be open 6:00 am to 5:00 pm with clinical staff posted

Emergency Department Entrance will be open 24-hours a day, 7-days a week with clinical staff posted

In addition:

CHRISTUS is asking for community help to get prepared for anything upcoming. If anyone has N95 masks, surgical masks, and hand sanitizer that they would be willing to donate to the hospital, they would be so thankful to receive it. Please contact Holly Ragan with any donations you might have. Her email address is holly.ragan@christushealth.org.

School districts in Hopkins County: All school districts in Hopkins County have moved to online learning.

SSISD: FREE MEALS PROVIDED BY SSISD

Beginning Tuesday, March 17th, SSISD Food Services will be providing FREE meals for ALL SSISD students AND any community children who are between the ages of 1 – 18. Meals will be available for pick-up each Monday – Friday from 7:30 am – 11:00 am until further notices. Students will be able to pick up one breakfast and one lunch meal at this time. Students do not have to attend any one of these campuses to participate. Pick-up areas will be curbside grab-and-go and will be held at the following locations across Sulphur Springs:

*SSES (Lee Street bus lane)

*Bowie (Mockingbird Lane student drop off/pick up the lane)

*Bush (South bus lane circle to the awning), and

*Douglass (Calvert Street awning).

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office, Civic Center: is open at this time with limited staff

Chamber of Commerce: We, unfortunately, are postponing our Book Club opening and the Lunch + Learn scheduled for March 27. These will be rescheduled. Our lobby is closed to visitors at this time. We are at the office from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm daily to answer questions by phone.

