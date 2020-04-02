Hopkins County Chamber Connection

by Lezley Brown

Here is an update to life as we know it right now, and it is changing quickly!

Chamber of Commerce: We are postponing our Chamber Golf Tournament to Friday, June 19th. Our lobby is closed to visitors at this time. We are at the office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily to answer questions by phone.

Restaurants: All restaurant sit-down dining has been halted until April 30th. Most have moved to curbside service and some are even offering home delivery. Just call ahead and visit with your favorite restaurant, and they will bring your food out to you. You can also visit “Takeout Together” on Facebook and Instagram. This is a place where restaurants are publishing current information and items they are offering.

Banking: Most financial institutions have closed their lobbies are banking by appointment. Most transactions can be handled online, and they are also available by phone.

Shopping: Most clothing stores are offering online shopping, curbside pickup, and even doorstep delivery. Please, please don’t forget about your favorite place to shop during this time. They are all fearful and need your help!

Groceries: Our grocery stores have changed their hours of operation. They are closing at nigh to disinfect and re-stock shelves. They are also limiting quantities of items that you can purchase. Hopefully, this will help distribute goods in a more effective manner.

Pharmacies: Our pharmacies are open. Some have closed their lobbies but can be reached through the drive through or curbside service.

Museums: All museums are closed to the public. Most of them still have staffers and can be reached by phone. Main St. Theatre is also closed.

Library, Senior Citizen Center: Closed indefinitely. Meal-A-Day is still making daily deliveries.

Hotels: All of our hotels are open for business and have increased their cleaning protocols.

Energy Companies: Our energy companies have closed their lobbies to visitors but can be reached by phone if needed.

Hospital: For the safety and health of the community and our ministry, CHRISTUS Health is screening all associates and visitors to our hospitals to help lessen the risk of infectious disease transmission among our patients, associates, and guests.

(1) Entrance to hospital through Emergency Department 24/7

(1) Visitor per patient

Visitors must be between the ages of 16 years-old and 65-years old

All visitors are screened at the door, including a temperature taken

All associates are screened at each shift, including a temperature taken

Visiting hours are 7am to 7pm (subject to change)

School districts in Hopkins County: All school districts in Hopkins County have moved to online learning.

SSISD: FREE MEALS PROVIDED BY SSISD

Beginning Tuesday, March 17th, SSISD Food Services will be providing FREE meals for ALL SSISD students AND any community children who are between the ages of 1 – 18. Meals will be available for pick-up each Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. until further notices. Students will be able to pick up one breakfast and one lunch meal at this time. Students do not have to attend any one of these campuses to participate. Pick-up areas will be curbside grab-and-go and will be held at the following locations across Sulphur Springs:

*SSES (Lee Street bus lane)

*Bowie (Mockingbird Lane student drop off/pick up lane)

*Bush (South bus lane circle to awning), and

*Douglass (Calvert Street awning).

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office, Civic Center: is open at this time with limited staff

Business Highlight

During the year 2020, The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is highlighting a business each week. Please join me in congratulating our Business of the Week for April 2nd, Slaughters BBQ Oasis.