Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Lezley Brown, Chamber President

The Hopkins County Adult Leadership is happy to announce that we are currently taking applications for the 2020-21 class. The Adult Leadership Class is a community leadership development program sponsored by the Hopkins county Chamber of Commerce. The course was created in 1989 with the concept of offering leadership training and community involvement for emerging business and community leaders. Leadership Sulphur Springs is a nine-month session, with meetings held once a month. For more information and to get an application, please call the Chamber of Commerce at 903-885-6515.

The Chamber Golf Tournament is almost full! Our reschedule date is Friday, June 19th at Sulphur Springs Country Club. As usual, we will have morning and afternoon flights, and we have availability for teams right now. Give us a call at (903) 885-6515 to register your team!

Fireworks to be held on Saturday, July 4th

Judge Newsom reached out to some businesses in town in hopes to offer fireworks of some kind for July 4th. As a result, fireworks will be held on Saturday, July 4th. There will be a band downtown who will play until about 8:00 p.m. Fireworks will begin at nightfall.

Let’s talk about some ways to keep everyone safe and healthy. First, you are welcome to bring your lawn chairs and sit on the Plaza to listen to the band and watch fireworks. Please make sure to put six feet in between your family and the family next to you. Second, you are also welcomed to find a place near the square to park and watch the show from your vehicle. Grab a snack from your favorite local business, take your lawn chairs, and hop in the back of your pickup! This will be a great way to watch the show and remain perfectly socially distanced. Third, keep in mind that COVID is still a part of our lives right now. Be respectful of peoples’ wishes. They may not want to shake hands or hug, and that’s perfectly okay. Everyone has a varied opinion about the virus, so we need to be understanding of all of them. Attendance is a personal decision, so do whatever it is that you are comfortable with, personally.

Finally, let’s all keep in mind that this holiday celebration is our favorite each year because of the outstanding talent and hard work of the Symphony League. They will host their concert and fireworks celebration for 2020 on Labor Day weekend. Hopkins County will get two fireworks shows this year, and everyone knows… we need a little extra!!! The Symphony League will host their concert and fireworks as usual in 2021; this is the only year things will look a little different.

Community Players Fund Raising

Community Players Inc. is a non-profit that owns and operates Main Street Theatre in Sulphur Springs. They are hosting a fundraising event on Saturday, June 20, to raise funds to repair the façade on their downtown building. They will have a parking lot sale at B & B Rentals, 1422 Hillcrest, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will include some nice things and some thrift items as well as baked goods and bottles of water. Collection of donations will be Thursday, 7-8:30 p.m. and Friday beginning at 7 a.m. Monetary donations may be made through their website: www.communityplayersinc.com (press the “Buy tickets” button) or on their Facebook page with the “Get tickets” button.

Jettribe to host ribbon cutting celebration

Jettribe will host their ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, June 24th at noon. They are located at 1120 Como Street S. in Sulphur Springs. Make plans to come by and welcome Jettribe to Hopkins County! They will also be hosting a launch party on Friday, June 26th from 7-9 p.m. at Cedar Canyon. To register to attend this event, visit www.Jettribe.com.

Texas Rock Tops will host ribbon cutting

Texas Rock Tops, located at 225 E. I-30 Service Road N. in Cumby, is hosting their ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, July 1st at noon. Please make plans to join us for networking and learning about this Hopkins County business!

Business Highlight

During the year 2020, The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is highlighting a business each week. Please join me in congratulating our Business of the Week for June 18th, the J&J Meat Market. You can read biographical stories at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and Instagram page.