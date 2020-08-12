" /> Hopkins County Chamber Connection – EastTexasRadio.com
North Texas Paving Group Header
Mark Patrick Header Virtual 2020
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner

Hopkins County Chamber Connection

2 hours ago

 

by Lezley Brown

 

It’s time for the 5th Annual Chamber of Commerce Photography Contest! Let me review the basics.  Anyone of any age can enter as we have a children’s category.  The picture must be newer than January 1, 2018 and must have been taken in Hopkins County. The contest will be open from August 1st to August 31st.  There are seven categories you may enter: Natural World, Travel, People, The Hopkins County Experience, Altered Images, Mobile, and Children’s Category. Only digital images are accepted (no prints). To submit your photograph, email the picture to Lezley@HopkinsChamber.org.  Rules and releases will be available on the Chamber of Commerce website.  I cannot wait to see your beautiful photos!

 

Please remember… Friday, August 28th is the last day to submit your registration form to cook in this year’s Hopkins County Stew Contest.  No registrations will be accepted after this date.

 

Ribbon Cuttings:

 

Kjc Beauty Supply, located at 1217 Broadway in Sulphur Springs, hosted a ribbon cutting celebration on Monday, August 10th at noon.  Please make plans to stop by to learn about this new business, do some shopping, and welcome them to Hopkins County.

Business Highlight

During the year 2020, The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is highlighting a business each week.  Please join me in congratulating our Business of the Week for August 13th, Tire Town. You can read biographical stories at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and Instagram page.

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     