Hopkins County Chamber Connection

by Lezley Brown

It’s time for the 5th Annual Chamber of Commerce Photography Contest! Let me review the basics. Anyone of any age can enter as we have a children’s category. The picture must be newer than January 1, 2018 and must have been taken in Hopkins County. The contest will be open from August 1st to August 31st. There are seven categories you may enter: Natural World, Travel, People, The Hopkins County Experience, Altered Images, Mobile, and Children’s Category. Only digital images are accepted (no prints). To submit your photograph, email the picture to Lezley@HopkinsChamber.org. Rules and releases will be available on the Chamber of Commerce website. I cannot wait to see your beautiful photos!

Please remember… Friday, August 28th is the last day to submit your registration form to cook in this year’s Hopkins County Stew Contest. No registrations will be accepted after this date.

Ribbon Cuttings:

Kjc Beauty Supply, located at 1217 Broadway in Sulphur Springs, hosted a ribbon cutting celebration on Monday, August 10th at noon. Please make plans to stop by to learn about this new business, do some shopping, and welcome them to Hopkins County.

Business Highlight

During the year 2020, The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is highlighting a business each week. Please join me in congratulating our Business of the Week for August 13th, Tire Town. You can read biographical stories at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and Instagram page.