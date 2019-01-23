Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Lezley Brown

The Chamber has moved to its temporary location as of Friday, January 18. Our new location is 128-A Jefferson Street which is a bit misleading. If you are looking for us, we are in the small building across from First Baptist Church and next to First Presbyterian Church off College Street. Come by and see us anytime! We hope to be in our permanent location on the South side of the square by May. Big dreams are coming true!

The deadline is almost here for the 50th Anniversary Stew T-shirt/theme contest. We are hosting the contest EARLY so we can CELEBRATE all year! If you have a great idea for the theme of this year’s stew contest, submit your entry via email to Lezley@HopkinsChamber.org by January 31, 2019. Can’t wait to see your ideas! It’s gonna be big!

It is with great pleasure that the 2019 Board of Directors invites you to the 93rd Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Thursday, February 14, at 6:00 p.m. at the Hopkins County Civic Center. We are introducing a Networking Cocktail half hour at 6:00 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30, and the awards will follow at 7:00 p.m. Please take this opportunity to bring your family, friends, and employees to an evening of dinner and community awards including Large and Small Business of the Year, Educator of the Year, Caregiver Award, Agriculturist of the Year, Woman of the Year, and Citizen of the Year. Our banquet theme is “Love Makes the World Go ‘Round!” and is set in various places around the world. This is your chance to bring your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day to enjoy a night bursting with community pride. Red attire is encouraged, but not required. Individual tickets are $30, and tables of ten are available for $500, which includes preferential seating and visible labeling of your business. We are excited for you and your business to join us for this extraordinary evening. Please make your reservation TODAY by calling Chelsea, Cathey, or Lezley at the Chamber of Commerce, (903) 885-6515, or by stopping by to visit at 128-A Jefferson Street (off College St.) in Sulphur Springs.

The Pilot Club is currently accepting nominations for Caregiver of the Year. These nomination forms can also be picked up at the Chamber of Commerce office. Finally, Beta Sigma Phi is accepting nominations for Woman of the Year. Nominations for this award should be mailed to Jimmie McEntire, P.O. BOX 72, Sulphur Springs, TX 75483.

Chaffer’s Place Academy & Arts is hosting their ribbon cutting celebration at 410 Main Street in Sulphur Springs on Tuesday, January 29 at noon. Please make plans to stop by and welcome this new business to Hopkins County.

Julia Wilhite State Farm will host their ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, January 30 at noon. Julia’s State Farm office is located at 1030 Gilmer Street in Sulphur Springs. See you there!

Soulman’s Bar-B-Q is hosting their ribbon cutting celebration on Friday, February 1, at 11:00 a.m. They are located at 1201 S. Broadway. Please join us!

Texas A&M – Commerce Career Development is hosting a Non-Profit Career and Internship Fair on Tuesday, February 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the RSC Conference Rooms. The Cost is $75 and includes one table for volunteer and intern recruitment, two lunch tickets, and two hours of student engagement. Please register at www.hirealion.com.

Ribbon Cuttings:

Downtown Dental, located at 226 Main Street in Sulphur Springs, hosted their ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, January 16 at noon. They now have a full-time dentist and will be open four days per week at Downtown Dental.

Merle Norman Spa hosted their ribbon cutting celebration to show off their new spa services on Tuesday, January 22, at noon. Merle Norman is located at 212 N. Davis Street in Sulphur Springs.