Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Lezley Brown

Great news!!! It’s time to register to play golf in the 32 nd Annual Hopkins County Golf Tournament! We are

mailing registration forms to our members this week. If you are interested in playing, call the Chamber at (903)

885-6515 to reserve your spot. We will have morning and afternoon tee times available, but they go fast! The

tourney is set for Friday, April 9 th . It’s going to be a great day!!

One thing I’d like to mention… County Judge Robert Newsom was explaining to me that Hopkins County has

not yet been added to the Disaster Declaration from the snowstorm because we haven’t reported the damage to

the state’s system. Texans are urged to fill out the TDEM's State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) t o help

the state identify damages across Texas and help emergency management officials gain an understanding of

damages that occurred during the recent winter weather. FEMA has asked the state of Texas for additional

information regarding the amount of damage in the counties that have yet to be declared, and TDEM will

continue to present that information until all Texas counties that qualify for federal assistance receive the

assistance they need. If this applies to you, please do your part, and submit a quick survey.

McCullough Paint, located at 3913-B Wesley Street in Greenville, Tx., will host their ribbon cutting celebration

on Wednesday, March 10 th at noon. Please make plans to attend!

SAFE-T Crisis Center is celebrating their 14 th Anniversary on Wednesday, March 24 in their new facility

located at 1716 Posey Lane in Sulphur Springs.

Ribbon Cuttings:

Babe hosted their ribbon cutting celebration



Babe hosted a ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, February 25 th at noon. They are located at 215 B Main

Street in Sulphur Springs and specialize in women’s and men’s clothing and (soon to be) shoes.

Business Highlight:



The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is highlighting a member of the Chamber each week. Please join

me in congratulating our Business of the Week for March 3 rd , Town & Country Cleaners. You can read

biographical stories at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and Instagram page.