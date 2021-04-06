Hopkins County Chamber Connection

Chamber Connection- April 7

The Chamber is undoubtedly a busy place right now! We are looking forward to a fantastic golf tournament this Friday at Sulphur Springs Country Club. If you would still like to sign up to play, we have room on the morning flight. Here’s to crossing our fingers that the rain stays away and the day is gorgeous!

Downtown Business Alliance is sponsoring a Spring Market on Main St.

The Downtown Business Alliance is sponsoring a Spring Market on Main Street on Saturday, April 17, starting at 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Entry is free. Enjoy spring items inside and out, clothing, crafts, décor, food, and gifts.

Ribbon Cuttings:

Pacheco Spine & Sport hosted their ribbon-cutting celebration on Tuesday, March 30, at noon. They are at 1067 Gilmer Street, Suite C, in Sulphur Springs. Anthony and Amber Pacheco are now offering chiropractic services to Hopkins County five days a week!

Legacy Power hosted their ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, March 31, at noon at the Chamber, located at 110 Main Street in Sulphur Springs. Legacy Power is ready to help you make educated decisions when choosing electricity.