Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Butch Burney

There are so many recognitions happening lately, and like our Chamber Board President Rusty Posey says, you can’t go wrong recognizing people.

We give a salute to Rowena Johnson, who dedicated her life to teaching our children. She was my third grade teacher her first year teaching, and was a loving, disciplined teacher and principal who touched more children and parents than we will ever know. The SSISD board voted to rename Lamar Primary as Rowena Johnson Primary in a proper memorial. Also, thanks to Coach Cip and his family for all they have done in the community. Best of luck moving forward. Lastly, in the education realm, a warm, thoughtful prayer was given at the National Junior Honor Society ceremony Monday night for dedicated SSMS teacher Senor Mangon in his battle with cancer. Hopkins County is blessed to have so many outstanding educators.

While we’re at it, Hopkins County EMS Appreciation Week is May 16-22, and many events are being organized on their behalf, including luncheons, breakfasts, cards, letter and drawings. Our thanks go out to all first responders.

Chamber Showcase

Plans are being made for the Third Annual Chamber Showcase in early August. This is a fantastic networking event and a way for you, as a business owner or representative, to get your name and services out to the public. Only Chamber members can reserve booths for display (the public is invited to attend free of charge), so contact us at the Chamber to find out how your affordable annual membership not only allows you to rent a booth at the Showcase but gives you advantages and opportunities all year long.

Ribbon Cuttings

The Chamber will be hosting a ribbon cutting at noon Thursday, May 13, for Money Law Firm. The celebration will be held at their Sulphur Springs location, 1335 South Broadway Suite 40, and we would love for you to join us.

Davison Development & Building will be hosting their ribbon cutting on May 18, at noon. We would love for you to join us, at 204B Linda Drive, for a fun celebration with free barbecue and refreshments.

Brookshire’s Food Store in Sulphur Springs is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its updated store, located at 809 Gilmer St., at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 19. There will be a small ceremony inside the store and conclude with a ribbon cutting outside. Brookshire’s Community Kitchen will be there to serve free breakfast, and their 13-foot Big Grocery Cart will be on display. Please join us for this celebration.

Volunteer Fair

The Volunteer Fair on Thursday, May 13, at The ROC has about 20 agencies looking for volunteers. The fair, which is scheduled for 1-4 p.m., will have lots of door prizes and refreshments. If you’re interested in volunteering, it will be a great place to start.

Salute to the Veterans

Also, don’t forget about the 5th Annual Salute the Veterans BBQ Cookoff at VFW Post 8560 on May 14-15. There will be music on Friday night, then the barbecue cookoff is set for Saturday.

Mammography Mobile Coach

The Hunt Regional Tubby Adkisson Mobile Mammography Coach will be at the Spring Village Shopping Center on May 20. To schedule individual screening mammograms, call 903-408-5010. Appointments and pre-registration are requested.

Business Highlight

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is highlighting a member of the Chamber each week. Please join me in congratulating our Business of the Week for May 10, Latson’s. You can read biographical stories at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and Instagram page.