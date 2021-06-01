Hopkins County Chamber Connection

by Butch Burney

It may be June, but plans are already being made for the 52nd World Championship Hopkins County Stew Contest on Oct. 23. The plans include the contest to select the official logo that will go on posters, T-shirts and promotional materials for the contest. The logo contest is now open and will close July 2. The theme for this year’s stew is Stewstock, borrowing from the Woodstock festival idea. All logo entries should be original and include the theme in some manner.

The winner of the logo contest will receive five T-shirts and five stew tickets, plus a coveted parking pass. Entries should be in jpg format and emailed to me at butch@hopkinschamber.org by Friday, July 2. No late entries will be accepted. The winner will be chosen on July 8. If you have any questions, call me at 903-885-6515 or use the email above.

The Chamber is planning to host a full stew this year, using both the north and south sides of Buford Park. We will include the Friday night appetizer contest and a concert after the Wildcats’ home football game. We are hoping for great weather to have one of the biggest stew contests ever.

Chamber Showcase

The Third Annual Chamber Showcase is still open for vendors. The Showcase is set for Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. Booths are available for $60 each and vendors are asked to being a $25 gift or gift card to be given away at random drawings. This is a fantastic networking event and a way for you, as a business owner or representative, to get your name and services out to the public. Only Chamber members can reserve booths for display (the public is invited to attend free of charge), so contact us at the Chamber to find out how your affordable annual membership not only allows you to rent a booth at the Showcase but gives you advantages and opportunities all year long. Come by or call the Chamber office at 903-885-6515 for more information. A registration link is on our website, hopkinschamber.org.

Lunch and Learn

State Sen. Bob Hall and State Rep. Bryan Slaton will be in town for a Lunch and Learn from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. Registration forms will soon be on our website, so be ready to sign up to learn how laws passed (and not passed) by the Texas Legislature will affect your business.

Faire on the Square

A Faire on the Square to help defray medical and travel costs for Kris Cobb is planned for 10 a.m. to 10 pm. Saturday, June 12. There will be plenty of activities for kids and adults, plus a day full of musical guests. There will also be ample opportunities to donate to the Kris Cobb fund.