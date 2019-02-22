Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Lezley Brown

We enjoyed a wonderful 93rd Annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet! “Love Makes the World Go ‘Round!” dinner and community awards banquet was held at the Hopkins County Civic Center on Thursday, February 14th at 6:00 p.m. Here is a comprehensive list of award winners from the evening: Caregivers of the Year, Gladys Howell, Bernie Beers; Growth and Renewal Award, Lynda Hager; Community Pride, Hopkins County United Way; Agriculturalist of the Year, Keith Edwards; Educator of the Year, Harold Smithson; Woman of the Year, Beverley Owens; Small Business of the Year, Hopkins County EMS; Large Business of the Year, Jay Hodge Chevrolet; Ambassador of the Year, Kasey Knotts; and Citizen of the Year, Craig Roberts.

Google is presenting locally for a Chamber Lunch + Learn

The Chamber will be hosting a Lunch + Learn presented by Google, sponsored by Chad’s Media, on Friday, March 15th at 11:30 a.m. at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. Google will be presenting on “Reaching Customers Online”. Learn how customers can find your business online and how to promote your online presence using search engine optimization (SEO) and online advertising. We’ll also introduce tools that will help you run your business online, including Google Analytics and Trends. The presentation will also include telling your business story through video. It will be a great hour of useful information. Reservations are made on a first-come-first-serve basis. Cost is $20 for Chamber members, and $30 for non-Chamber members and includes lunch. Make your reservations right away by calling the Chamber at (903) 885-6515.

Family Smiles will host their ribbon cutting celebration

Family Smiles, located at 610 Gilmer #1B Street in Sulphur Springs, will host their ribbon cutting celebration on Friday, February 22nd at noon. Please make plan to join us!

The Hopkins County Commissioner’s Court hosted a ribbon cutting for their newly constructed courtroom located at 282 Rosemont Street in Sulphur Springs. It was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 13th.