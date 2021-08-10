Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Butch Burney

The deadline is fast approaching for the Adult Leadership program, and we are still in need of applicants for the class to make! We are accepting on our website, HopkinsChamber.org or I can email you the documents if you contact me at butch@hopkinschamber.org or by calling 903-885-6515.

Adult Leadership takes you through all of the services of the city and county in an in-depth program that will enrich your life, both occupationally and individually.

The class needs 20-25 members, and the deadline is Aug. 13.

High School Leadership

The Hopkins County High School Leadership class will have all seven schools participating this year with 39 seniors involved in the program. If you want to sponsor one of these deserving students, this is the last week to do so and get your logo on the back of their T-shirts. If you’re interested in sponsoring, call the Chamber of 903-885-6515.

Photography Contest

It’s time for the 6th Annual Chamber of Commerce Photography Contest! Anyone of any age can enter as we have a children’s category. The picture must be newer than January 1, 2019 and must have been taken in Hopkins County. The contest will be open from August 2 to August 31. There are seven categories you may enter: Natural World, Travel, People, The Hopkins County Experience, Altered Images, Mobile, and Children’s Category. Only digital images are accepted (no prints). To submit your photograph, email the picture to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org. Rules and releases will be available on the Chamber of Commerce website.

Stew Fest Market Vendor Call

The Chamber is excited to announce our vendor call for the Stew Fest Market! The Chamber is currently accepting vendors for the Stew Fest Market, which will be located on the south side of Buford Park during Friday night and Saturday Stew Contest activities. This is a great opportunity to sell goods or to promote your business to 7,000 people who attend the Stew Contest annually. Vendors may rent booth space to sell goods or distribute information about their business. Booths will be assigned on a first-paid basis. Access to electricity is not guaranteed. Generators are permitted. Vendors who are interested in purchasing booth space, call the Chamber of Commerce at 903-885-6515 email us at Butch@HopkinsChamber.org

Stew Contest Drink Sales

Every year, the Chamber allows a non-profit organization to sell drinks at the Stew Contest. If you are interested in placing your organization’s name in the hat, please call the Chamber. You will be asked to come in and sign an understanding agreement in regard to rules and expectations. The deadline is Aug. 31. Once we have all our volunteers in place, we will literally pick one out of a hat and award drink sales to that organization. Please call if you have any questions.

Lunch and Learn

State Sen. Bob Hall and State Rep. Bryan Slaton will be in town for a Lunch and Learn from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. Registration forms are on our website, so sign up to learn how laws passed (and not passed) by the Texas Legislature will affect your business. Lunch will be provided at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. Tickets are $15 for Chamber members and $20 for nonmembers. Thanks for Atmos Energy and Oncor for sponsoring this important luncheon.

Business Highlight

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is highlighting a member of the Chamber each week. Please join me in congratulating our Business of the Week for Aug. 11, Bright Star Floors. You can read biographical stories at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and Instagram page.



Ribbon Cuttings

The Plant Niche, 222 Tomlinson St., hosted a ribbon cutting at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 4. Go by the new business to see all the greenery they have to offer.



Nunez Roofing will host a ribbon cutting at 1121 Loop 301 at noon Wednesday, Aug. 11. Come out and join us for that.

Outlaw Milling and Woodworking will have a ribbon cutting at the Chamber office at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Come out and support this unique business.

Natalie’s Food mart will host a ribbon cutting at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 1321 South Broadway St. Stop by to welcome this business to the Chamber.