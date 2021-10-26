Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Butch Burney

What a great turnout Saturday for the 52nd Annual World Championship Hopkins County Stew Contest!

We had almost 150 cook sites and around 6,000 visitors to Buford Park for the contest, including a market with more than 25 vendors, a Friday night appetizer contest, and a concert.

Thanks to so many volunteers, including more than 60 high school students, who volunteered their time and energy to make the weekend genuinely remarkable. And thanks to our sponsors who made it possible for us to serve so many visitors.

Lastly, the cooks are the ones that make the event possible, and they were out in full force on both the north and south sides of Buford Park, churning out 3,000-4,000 gallons of beef and chicken stew.

We’ll see you next year on Oct 22!

Letter About Our Community

I received the following letter emailed from a couple in Virginia. I wanted to pass it along as an example of the emails we receive about our great community.

“We just concluded a 17 day trip from Virginia to Tyler, TX (Son’s wedding). On Sunday morning, Oct 17, we had the good fortune to pass through your wonderful town and spent an hour or so at your beautiful town center. What a gem you have in that. The courthouse is gorgeous, the war memorial is so very touching (I’m ex-Navy), the beautifully bricked streets and fountain it is all utterly beautiful and very well done. The inspirational music was very special to my wife and me, as were the bells ringing a beautiful hymn.

“Perhaps we can return one day and spend more time, and we will certainly do our very best in order to do so.”

Wall That Heals

The Wall That Heals, the Vietnam Veterans replica memorial, will be in Sulphur Springs (Nov 4-7) at the Sulphur Springs High School track. The three-quarter-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. Also, it is with a Mobile Education Center. They will arrive in Sulphur Springs on Tuesday (Nov 2), escorted by Patriot Guard Riders, law enforcement, and fire department personnel. Cotozems [artoco[atomg will welcome them in a Yellow Ribbon & Banner Campaign.

This year 2021 has been nationally designated as the year to “Welcome Home America’s Vietnam Veterans,” and organizers are hopeful that local citizens will help do that with the Yellow Ribbon & Banner Campaign.

Below are the links for Hopkins County to sponsor The Wall That Heals and participate in The Yellow Ribbon Campaign. For more information, volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, see:

www.thewallthatheals-sstx.org

Facebook: The Wall That Heals, Sulphur Springs, TX

Halloween Activities

Woods of the Dead, benefiting Operation Victor Echo Tango, is open every Friday and Saturday in October from dark to midnight at 2779 CR 2426 in Como.

VE Social hosts the Second Annual Halloween Screamfest, located at 317 Spring Street, from Oct. 25-31. The events will include an outdoor horror movie marathon, a ghost glow bike ride to Coleman Park, dead walking on the square, and a Halloween pet photo booth. The Screamfest benefits Let Love Live animal rescue sanctuary.

Car Show

The Heritage Square Car Show is Saturday, Nov 6, rain or shine. The show, sponsored by the Downtown Business Alliance, will be held downtown for vehicles model 1987 or older. They present awards at 3:00 pm. For more information, email info@SulphurSpringsdba.com.

Mabel’s Foundation

Mabel’s Foundation, a Mexican children’s refuge, will have its second Annual Trade School Dinner to support Nuevo Progreso Trade Schools from 4:30–8:00 pm Nov 5 at Lake Fork Baptist Church in Alba. They are serving lasagna with all the fixings and taking an offering at the door. Carry out or sit down is available. You can call 605-431-9654 ahead of time.

Ribbon Cuttings

NexLInk will host a ribbon-cutting at noon Wednesday, Oct 27, at their office at 249 Heritage Court. We hope to see you there!