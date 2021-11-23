Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Butch Burney

Here is wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving! It’s hard to believe that 2021 is almost over. I hope you enjoy the holiday with family and friends – and then hit our local stores on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Check out our website on Wednesday (or after) to see the Small Business Saturday deals from our local merchants. Just go to HopkinsChamber.org and on the home page, click on the “Featured Events” logo. Our small business owners have so many great deals, quality items and friendly, helpful employees to make sure you get what you want. Hopkins County offers an incredible local shopping experience! We love our small, locally owned businesses, and we want them to continue to thrive and be successful in all they do. Shop local for the holidays and enjoy Small Business Saturday on November 27.

Chamber Directory

Work is continuing on the 2022 Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Directory. We distribute over 7,000 of these directories to visitors, relocation hopefuls, and even hometown heroes who are interested in learning more about our local businesses. They include historical information as well all things to the see and do in Hopkins County. The best part is, they include an alphabetical and categorical listing of your business. LeeAnn Peugh, with Echo Publishing, will be contacting you in the next few weeks to see if you are interested in placing an ad in the directory. The rates are affordable, and one of the best ways to represent your business. I hope you will consider this a wise investment with over 7,000 opportunities for business exposure. You may also contact the Chamber, and I will pass your information along to her.

Christmas Parade

The local Lions Club is hosting their 15th Annual Christmas Light Parade, presented by Carriage House Manor, on Friday, Dec. 3. Every entry must be decorated with working Christmas lights. The parade will begin at Buford Park, down Connally Street to the square, north on Church Street and west on Houston Street, ending at Gerald Prim Stadium. The parade begins at 7 p.m. Registration, which is free, must be received by noon on Tuesday, Nov. 30. To register, pick up an entry form from any Lions Club member or at the Chamber, 110 Main St. Categories for judging the entries are Large Business, Small Business and Non-Profit Organizations/Churches.

Blue Santa

Sign-ups are ongoing for the Blue Santa toy program for Hopkins County. Registration can be done online at CanHelpOnline.org. Documents needed for upload are proof of Hopkins County residency, birth certificate or proof of school enrollment for each child ages 1-14, proof of income or proof of SNAP, Medicaid, TANF or CHIPS. Shanna Martin, the executive director CanHelp, said in just five days, more than 130 families have already registered. If you would like to donate toys or money, contact Tanner Crump or Angela Price at the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office. You can also message the Blue Santa/Sulphur Springs/Hopkins County Facebook page.

Miracles Made on Connally Street

Miracles Made on Connally Street is the name of the CASA Christmas Tree Raffle that will be conducted until Dec. 6. The raffle will be held Dec. 8, with all proceeds benefitting the children served by Lake Country CASA. Tickets are $25 each and each tickets gives you a chance to win one of 12 small decorated Christmas trees. For more information, call 903-885-1173 or visit CASA at 218 Connally St.

Turkey Trot

Make way for your holiday meals by participating in the 11th Annual Hopkins County Turkey Trot, benefiting Journey Road Ministries and Mothers Culture Club. It will be ran Thanksgiving Day morning, with a 5K and 10K each starting at 8 a.m. There will be a Kids Run Run at 7:30 a.m. Entry fee for the 5K race is $30 and for the 10K race it’s $40. Register online at GetMeRegistered.com and search “Hopkins County Turkey Trot.”

Ribbon Cuttings

Masterpiece Ultrasound Boutique hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 468 Shannon Road West. Please welcome this new baby and mom full-service boutique to the business community.

Shoe Sensation hosted a ribbon cutting Friday, Nov. 19, at their store at 1402 Mockingbird Lane. Please welcome them to town.

Good News! Christian Bookstore celebrated 31 years in business and a new location, 1811 South Broadway with a ribbon cutting Friday, Nov. 19. Please continue to shop for Christian books and merchandise with them.

