Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Butch Burney

Get your registration in now for the 33rd Annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, coming to Sulphur Springs Country Club on Friday, April 8.

Last year, we had 35 teams participate in the fun day of golfing, and we hope to have more this year. The tournament format is a six-person scramble, with the low net team putting their names on the trophy.

There are two tee times: 8:00 am and 1:30 pm. The morning group is limited to 18 teams, while the afternoon group can have 25 teams maximum. Registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis. So register early to get your choice of tee times.

Registration is $750 per team, including three carts, 12 mulligans, six meals, range balls, a company banner on hole No. 1, and sponsor list recognition. There are also opportunities to contribute goody bag items, hole sponsorships, and interactive hole sponsorships.

To register, go to the Chamber website at HopkinsChamber.org or call the office at 903-885-6515.

Showing Love to the Kids Kingdom

Plans are coming together to re-fit and rehab the Kids Kingdom in Buford Park.

This year’s Leadership Class has adopted Kids Kingdom’s rehabilitation, everyone’s favorite playground, as its class project. And just like when constructed 25 years ago, everyone is invited to help.

The Leadership Class has designated April 22-24 as workdays to re-stain all the wood in the Kids Kingdom. It will be professionally power washed before that weekend to prepare for the staining.

The class is also planning to replace and repair the equipment, such as the handicap swing, chains, swings, tires, etc., for the playground, restore the ground mulch, and install lighting for safety and security.

The class needs your help with the physical part of the restoration and the financial part. A cornhole tournament and silent auction are for March 26 at Backstory Brewery. There are also sponsorship levels for businesses/corporations that might want to pay for specific items for the Kids Kingdom.

For cornhole registration or sponsorship, go to the chamber website at HopkinsChamber.org or call the Chamber at 903-885-6515.

There will also be a grand re-opening hamburger lunch at the Kids Kingdom sometime in May when the work is complete.

Thanks in advance for helping show love to the Kids Kingdom.

Patriot Sporting Challenge

The Fourth Annual Lake Fork Patriot Sporting Challenge will be the day after the Chamber Golf Tournament so that you can make it a whole sporting weekend.

The Patriot Sporting Challenge, on April 9, is a special one-day event benefiting the families of military heroes with a morning competition of shooting, golfing, and fishing and a celebration of patriotism.

Each four-person team competes in two sporting challenges, shooting, golfing, and fishing. That evening, they all come together at the Hopkins County Civic Center for a dinner and address from keynote speaker Greg Stube, Green Beret. In addition, there will be a concert/dance by Cooper Wade and the band.

That evening’s support of patriotism is open to the public for $600 for a table for eight. The evening includes casino games, a reception, raffles and drawings, and a catered dinner along with the concert and dance.

All proceeds from the event go to the Folds of Honor, a nonprofit providing education scholarships to the children and spouses of those killed or disabled in action.

For more information, go to PatriotSportingChallenge.org, email PatriotSportingChallenge@gmaila.com or text 817-296-8985.

Marketing Strategy

Marketing expert Melissa Forziat will be in Sulphur Springs on Thursday, March 31, for an in-person presentation on creating a Profitable Marketing Strategy. The Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Development Center at Paris Junior College sponsor her visit.

Forziat will speak at 5:00 pm on March 31 at City Hall. There is no charge for the event, but registration is requested. To sign-up, call the Chamber at 903-885-6515 or email Butch@HopkinsChamber.org.

The session will build a marketing funnel for your business to grow relationships with your audience and generate more sales. You will discover how to develop more sales, referrals, and loyalty from your audience.

Grow and Go

The Chamber has a vacancy in one of our Grow and Go offices. The Grow and Go is a business incubator designed to help small businesses get off the ground.

The 10 ½ x 12 ½ office is in the Chamber building at 110 Main Street. The rent is $250 per month for the first year, and that price includes the use of the Chamber wifi and printer.

If you’re interested, contact me at Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or call 903-885-6515.

Business After Hours

You can get your green on St. Patrick’s Day when The Plant Niche will host the next Business After Hours, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, from 4:30–5:30 pm Thursday, March 17.

Business After Hours is a time to network and socialize in an informal setting.

The Plant Niche is at 222 Tomlinson St. The event is free and open.

Blood Drives

Carter BloodCare will have two blood drives in Sulphur Springs next week.

On Saturday, March 12, the Carter bus will be at Brookshire’s Food Store at 809 Gilmer St., from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. The drive is sponsored by American Legion Post 66 and VFW Post 8560. To schedule an appointment, contact Andy Lowen at 903-355-3733 or aelowen@yahoo.com.

On Tuesday, March 15, the bus will be at the CHRISTUS’ front parking lot from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, contact Patricia Wilson at 903-438-4380 or call/text 800-366-2834.

To thank you, all donors at each site will receive a stainless steel water bottle while supplies last.

Health Seminar

In partnership with CHRISTUS Health, Columbia Lodge #81 invites you to attend an event to build a more secure, productive, healthy, and hopeful community. Local experts will speak on various health-related topics to educate and empower community members to take charge of their health and well-being. The event will be Saturday, March 12, from 8:00 am to noon at the HW Grays Building at Pacific Park, 413 Beckham St. This event is free, and everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Bryan Vaughn at vaughnbryan72@gmail.com.

Night With Champions

Texas A&M-Commerce hosts a Night With Champions, celebrating student-athlete success and the university’s transition to Division I on Friday, April 8, at the Rayburn Student Center. The event starts at 5:15 with a VIP reception, and the program begins at 7:00 pm. Proceeds support student-athlete scholarships. For more information, contact Lion Athletics at 903-468-8760 or email Donovan.Burriss@tamuc.edu.

Business of the Week

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is the Business of the Week for March 9. Keep up with our Business of the Week by following the Chamber on Instagram, Facebook and by visiting our website.