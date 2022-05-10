Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Butch Burney

If you Google “April 8, 2024,” the first thing that will pop up is a total solar eclipse from southwest Texas to Maine. If you look closely, you will see Sulphur Springs is a slap dab on the center point of the Path of Totality.

That means that Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County need to gear up for that event. People travel from literally all over the world to witness a total solar eclipse, and we need to make sure that our county is at the forefront.

We have commissioned a domain, SSTotalEclipse.com, and are working on the website to ensure that people know we’re preparing for them. To get the website done, we need a logo.

So, we are opening up the Eclipse Logo Contest with the tagline “See You on the Centerline.”

If you are interested in participating, send your submission to me at Butch@HopkinsChamber.org. We will use the official logo on the website and official SSTotalEclipse.com merchandise.

See you on the Centerline!

Golf for a Good Cause

The Reinforcement Foundation hosts a benefit golf scramble on Friday, June 10, at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. Proceeds will benefit Hopkins County EMS and Cumby Volunteer Fire Department.

Tee time is 1:30 pm, followed by a banquet dinner and a concert by Tyler and The Tribe.

The registration fee for the four-person scramble is $500, which includes four tickets to the banquet and eight raffle tickets. We award first, second, and third-place prizes.

There will be plenty of contest holes.

Register on Facebook on the Reinforcement Foundation page or call 903-259-9904. Sponsorships are also available, starting at $100.

Mystery Walk

Back by popular demand is a Mystery Walk with Mayor John A. Sellers! Hosted at Haystacks on Thursday, May 26, at 7:00 pm, join Sellers as he takes you through the Sulphur Springs downtown. Enjoy small bites provided by Haystacks Restaurant and a glass of wine. The meeting and small bites will start at 7:00 pm at Haystacks (206 Main St.) You will then be guided by Sellers through the auditory adventure of the historical past of Sulphur Springs, making your way back to Haystacks to enjoy a small bites canapé hour with a glass of wine.

$30 per person: Book here: bit.ly/3w66sKP

Celebration Market

Celebration Market on the downtown plaza starts Saturday, May 21, at 5:00 pm and goes until 9:00 pm. So come out and shop and browse what the market vendors have for you.

Freedom Ball

The Hopkins County Freedom Ball, celebrating our county’s veterans and active military and benefiting the Hopkins County Veterans Memorial, is set for 6:00 to 10:00 pm Saturday, May 21, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.

The ball includes a salute to the military, a speaker, dinner, music, etc.

Ribbon Cuttings

Kay Jae + Co Boutique, located at 325 South Davis St., hosted a ribbon-cutting for their shop on Thursday, May 5. Please visit this new boutique.

The North Hopkins Volunteer Fire Department opened their new firehouse on FM 2285 with a ribbon-cutting on Friday, May 6. The fire station will help serve the Pleasant Grove area as well as the 123 square miles of its territory.

Project One Roofing will have a ribbon-cutting at their location at 209 Jackson St., at noon on Friday, May 20. Please join us for this event.

Business of the Week

Dr. David Liao’s Hunt Regional Healthcare’s Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic is the Chamber’s Business of the Week for May 11. See more about our Business of the Week on the Chamber’s Instagram and Facebook pages as well as our website.