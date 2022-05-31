Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Butch Burney

It’s Dairy Festival time in Hopkins County!

The Dairy Festival is back this year with a great schedule of evets, starting June 1-4 with the carnival on the grounds of the Civic Center.

The Festival will host a ribbon cutting at noon on Friday, June 10, on Celebration Plaza, before moving to Shannon Oaks Church that evening at 6 p.m. for the hot air balloon rally and glow.

The hot air balloons will be back in the air at 6 a.m. Saturday, June 11, before the Dairy Festival parade begins at 10 a.m. from Buford Park. That day, there will be the Junior Dairy Show, milking contest, cow patty bingo and the final balloon rally and glow.

Then, the festival will come to an end on Saturday, June 18, with 12 contestants vying for the title of Dairy Festival Queen.

Lunch and Learn

Small business owners will want to come to our Lunch and Learn, set for Wednesday, June 22, entitled Digital Marketing 101, by April Bliss, founder of Bliss Digital Innovations. We had scheduled April for this workshop in January, but had to postpone it due to Covid.

This seminar is for small businesses that want to learn about digital advertising options beyond Pay-Per-Click. You’ll learn about Retargeting, Targeted Display, Behavioral Targeting, Keyword Targeting, Native Ads, Mobile Conquesting, Social Mirror, Facebook, Instagram, Amazon Targeting, Linkedin, Household IP Targeting, Video Ads (OTT, Pre-roll), Search Engine Optimization and Reputation Management.

Learn from Digital Advertising Expert April Bliss, who brings her unique perspective as a digital marketing and business consultant bringing over 30 years of extensive marketing and sales expertise in radio, national magazines, newspaper, automobile industry, and retail management, as well as owning several small businesses.

The fee is $15 for Chamber members, $20 for nonmembers. You can register by calling the Chamber at 903-885-6515 or emailing Info@HopkinsChamber.org.

Golf for a Good Cause

The Reinforcement Foundation is hosting a benefit golf scramble on Friday, June 10, at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. Proceeds will benefit Hopkins County EMS and Cumby Volunteer Fire Department.

Tee time is 1:30 p.m., followed by a banquet dinner and a concert by Tyler and The Tribe.

Registration fee for the four-person scramble is $500, which includes four tickets to the banquet and eight raffle tickets. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded.

There will be plenty of contest holes.

Register on Facebook on the Reinforcement Foundation page or call 903-259-9904. Sponsorships are also available, starting at $100.

Baby Benefit

Heritage Home Health and Hospice is hosting a baby wipe and onesie drive benefitting Heart of Hope, a pregnancy resource center in Sulphur Springs.

Donations of baby wipes and white onesies (sizes 0-3 months) may be dropped off at Heritage Home Health & Hospice (1325 Shannon Rd E, Suite A, Sulphur Springs) or at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce (110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs) now through June 24.

Children’s Grief Camp

“Mending the Mess,” a grief camp for children ages 6-12, will be held June 23-24, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, at t First United Methodist Church. The camp is part of Cypress Basin Hospice’s Camp Brave Heart.

For more information, go to the website CBHospice.org.

International Yoga Day

One Soul Yoga & Wellness Center invites everyone to come and join the celebrations for 8th International Day of Yoga on Tuesday, June 21. The global theme this year is “Yoga for Well-Being” and everyone in the community is encouraged to come join. One Soul will offer free classes all day.

International Day of Yoga is celebrated world-wide every June 21 to help spread awareness of the mental and physical benefits of practicing yoga.

One Soul’s schedule for the day includes:

6:30-7:30 am: Solstice Kundalini Yoga-DeAnna

9:30-10:30 am: Beginner Flow-Rachel

12:10-12:50 pm” Family Yoga-DeAnna

6-7 pm: Open Flow-Allison

8-9:15 pm: Candlelight Flow & Nidra-DeAnna & Rachel

Classes that day are free and open to everyone. One Soul Yoga & Wellness Center is located at 1008 Main St., in Sulphur Springs. To learn more about the classes or to sign up go to www.OneSoulYogaStudio.com.

Ribbon Cuttings

VFW Post 8560 will host a ribbon cutting at noon on Wednesday, June 1, for its new food line. Join us for the ribbon cutting at 1 Veterans Lane.

G3 Mercantile will host a ribbon cutting at its new location at 204 Church St. at noon Friday, June 3. Please join us for the event.

Humana will have a ribbon cutting at noon on Wednesday, June 8, at the Chamber office. Please join us for the ribbon cutting.

Fulgham’s Social Lounge hosted a ribbon cutting Thursday, May 26, at 1123 South Broadway. Please drop by to enjoy their food and drinks.

Aaron’s hosted a ribbon cutting at its location at 1402 Mockingbird Lane at noon on Friday, May 27. They have renovated their store, where you can purchase or rent furniture.

Sulphur Springs Family Dental broke ground for their new office on State Highway 154 South on Friday, May 27. They will continue working out of their location on Church Street while the new facility is being built.