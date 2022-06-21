Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Butch Burney

You won’t want to miss the Chamber’s Business After Hours at CPI, from 4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, at their offices at 906 North Hillcrest Drive. Calvin will have food and drinks for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re a member of the Chamber or not, come on for one of the best networking events.

Stew Logo Contest

It’s not too late to enter the logo contest for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Contest. You have until Thursday, June 30, to send your logo submission. The theme is “Road Trip –Destination Hopkins County.” The winning entry gets four T-shirts with the theme on it, four stew tickets, a tumbler, a quart ticket and a parking pass.

To enter, upload your design at HopkinsChamber.org or email to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org.

Blood Drive

Red River Credit Union will team with Carter BloodCare for a blood drive on Monday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of RRCU at 822 Gilmer St. Donors will receive a T-shirt while supplies last. For more information, contact Stephani Britton at 903-735-3000, ext. 2107, or email sbritton@rrcu.com.

Mental Health First Aid

Lakes Regional will host a two-day event for Mental Health First Aid (MHFA), which is free and open to the public. The adult MHFA is 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14 at the Lakes Regional Sulphur Springs location on Airport Road. The youth seminar will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 26.

To register, call 972-977-7295 or email eliciab@lakesregional.org.

Baby Benefit

Heritage Home Health and Hospice is hosting a baby wipe and onesie drive benefitting Heart of Hope, a pregnancy resource center in Sulphur Springs.

Donations of baby wipes and white onesies (sizes 0-3 months) may be dropped off at Heritage Home Health & Hospice (1325 Shannon Rd E, Suite A, Sulphur Springs) or at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce (110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs) now through June 24.

Backstory Happenings

G3 Mercantile will be bringing country music singer Tommy Alverson to Backstory Brewery, along with Longhorn burgers and door prizes on July 9. Burgers will be served from 5-9 p.m., with the music going from 7-9 p.m.

Backstory Brewery’s 4th Annual BBQ Cookoff is scheduled for Saturday, June 25. It’s a fun time for the whole family. Trophies and prizes will be awarded to the top teams.

Goodwill Appreciation

Goodwill Industries at 1320 West Shannon Road will be hosting a customer appreciation event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 9. Enjoy hot dogs, chips, water, soda, watermelon and a chance ot earn a discount off your purchases.

Children’s Grief Camp

“Mending the Mess,” a grief camp for children ages 6-12, will be held June 23-24, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, at t First United Methodist Church. The camp is part of Cypress Basin Hospice’s Camp Brave Heart.

For more information, go to the website CBHospice.org.

Ribbon Cuttings

Tolleson Family Market hosted a ribbon cutting at noon on Friday, June 17, at their shop at 300 Connally St. They have a selection of canned and fresh produce as well as a smoothie bar.

Vosh Graphix will host a ribbon cutting at noon Thursday, June 23, at the Chamber office. Please welcome them to the business community.

Greenleaf Mortuary will have a ribbon cutting at noon Friday, June 24, at 200 Putman St. Please join us for this event.