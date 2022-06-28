Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Butch Burney

Fireworks, music and a celebration of our country is on tap for Saturday, July 2, on the downtown square.

The 30th anniversary of the local Independence Day Celebration, presented by the Sulphur Springs Symphony League and featuring the East Texas Symphony Orchestra, will start at 8 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs!

Business After Hours

You won’t want to miss the Chamber’s Business After Hours at CPI, from 4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, at their offices at 1123 Shannon Road East. They will have food and drinks for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re a member of the Chamber or not, come on for one of the best networking events.

Stew Logo Contest

It’s not too late to enter the logo contest for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Contest. You have until Thursday, June 30, to send your logo submission. The theme is “Road Trip –Destination Hopkins County.” The winning entry gets four T-shirts with the theme on it, four stew tickets, a tumbler, a quart ticket and a parking pass.

To enter, upload your design at HopkinsChamber.org or email to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org.

Mental Health First Aid

Lakes Regional will host a two-day event for Mental Health First Aid (MHFA), which is free and open to the public. The adult MHFA is 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14 at the Lakes Regional Sulphur Springs location on Airport Road. The youth seminar will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 26.

To register, call 972-977-7295 or email eliciab@lakesregional.org.

Backstory Happenings

G3 Mercantile will be bringing country music singer Tommy Alverson to Backstory Brewery, along with Longhorn burgers and door prizes on July 9. Burgers will be served from 5-9 p.m., with the music going from 7-9 p.m.

Goodwill Appreciation

Goodwill Industries at 1320 West Shannon Road will be hosting a customer appreciation event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 9. Enjoy hot dogs, chips, water, soda, watermelon and a chance ot earn a discount off your purchases.

Handbag Bingo

The Hopkins County Health Care (HCHC) Foundation will be hosting the ever-popular Designer Handbag Bingo. Tickets and sponsorships are now available for this event which will be held on Thursday, August 4 at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo play starts at 6 p.m.

This event provides an opportunity to support the initiatives of the HCHC Foundation while enjoying a ladies’ night out at bingo. Participants will receive a drink ticket, appetizers, and 10 rounds of bingo games. Each game provides an opportunity to win two handbags.

Tickets are $50 each or a table of eight is $500. Additional tickets are offered for bonus rounds and drinks.

Various sponsorship opportunities are available to underwrite the costs of handbags and other expenses.

In the past, handbags have been from designers such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Kate Spade, and Coach.

To register or sponsor go to handbagbingo22.givesmart.com and for more information, email hopkins.county.healthcare.foundation@christushealth.org or call 903-438-4799 or 903-335-0705.

Ribbon Cuttings

Vosh Graphix hosted a ribbon cutting at noon Thursday, June 23, at the Chamber office. Please welcome them to the business community.

Greenleaf Mortuary hosted a ribbon cutting at noon Friday, June 24, at 200 Putman St. Please welcome them.

Texas Pelvic Health will have a ribbon cutting at noon Wednesday, June 29, at 428 South Hillcrest Drive. Please join us for this event.