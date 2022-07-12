Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Butch Burney

Leadership Sulphur Springs is back for another year, and registration begins next week. Leadership Sulphur Springs is a community leadership development program sponsored by the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce. The course was created in 1989 with the concept of offering leadership training and community involvement for emerging business and community leaders. It is a nine-month session, with meetings held once a month.

Applicants should have lived or worked in Hopkins County for at least a year, have demonstrated a concern for the community, possesses high standards of persona quality and integrity, willing to commit the time required for the program, have the endorsement of their employer to take the necessary time away from work.

To apply, go to the Chamber’s website at HopkinsChamber.org, email Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or call 903-885-6515, starting July 18.

The cost is $500, usually paid by the applicant’s employer.

Stew Time Already

Stew cooks, it’s time to get your spots. Registration for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Contest, set for Oct. 22, is already beginning. To register, go online to the Chamber’s website at HopkinsChamber.org/stewcooks, email info@HopkinsChamber.org or call 903-885-6515. The cost to enter is $100 per stew pot, with $150 coming from the sponsor to pay for ingredients. This year, stew cooks can also pre-order a T-shirt with “Stew Cook” on the back for $15. Register now to reserve your spot from last year.

Luau Business

Get your luau on at the Chamber’s next Business After Hours, hosted by Heritage Home Health and Hospice, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at the Chamber office .Heritage will have tropical drinks, food and fun music for everyone to enjoy! Whether you’re a member of the Chamber or not, come on for one of the best networking events.

Mental Health First Aid

Lakes Regional will host a two-day event for Mental Health First Aid (MHFA), which is free and open to the public. The adult MHFA is 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14 at the Lakes Regional Sulphur Springs location on Airport Road. The youth seminar will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 26. To register, call 972-977-7295 or email eliciab@lakesregional.org.

Ribbon Cuttings

Maltech Fleet Services will have a ribbon cutting at 1412 College St. at noon Wednesday, July 16. Please join us for this event.