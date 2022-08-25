Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Butch Burney

Registration for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, presented by Alliance Bank, is still going on. We already have almost 70 entries with about a month to go before the deadline.

To register, go online to the Chamber’s website at HopkinsChamber.org/stewcooks, email info@HopkinsChamber.org or call 903-885-6515. The cost to enter is $100 per stew pot, with $150 coming from the sponsor to pay for ingredients.

This year, stew cooks can also pre-order a T-shirt with “Stew Cook” on the back for $15.

Register now to reserve your spot from last year.

We also are taking applications for our vendor market at the stew. Cost is $75 for Chamber members, $100 for nonmembers. Go to our website at HopkinsChamber.org or call Amanda at 903-885-6515 to register.

Softball Registration

Hopkins County Girls Softball Association’s Fall Season is about to kick off! Sign-ups are going on now and will end Sunday, Sept. 4. Sign-up forms and drop-off boxes are located at Field House Sports and Hibbett’s in Sulphur Springs.

Anyone with questions or concerns can email hcgsa@hotmail.com.

Lake Country CASA

Don’t miss the opportunity to find out what Lake Country CASA is all about with a zoom call on Aug. 31 at 12:30 p.m. Learn how they help the vulnerable children in our community who have been removed from their homes because of neglect or abuse.

RSVP at: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSemroVFR4wTii…/viewform

Photography Contest

It’s time once again for the Chamber of Commerce’s annual photography contest!

The photography contest is open to anyone who resides in Hopkins County. We have seven categories: Natural World, Travel, Family and People, The Hopkins County Experience, Altered Images, Mobile, and Children (for photographers up to 18 years of age).

Photographs must have been taken in Hopkins County no earlier than Jan. 1, 2021.

See the rules on our website, HopkinsChamber.org. You can also upload your photos to our website to enter. The deadline to enter is Aug. 31.

Ribeye Roundup

If you’re looking for a great steak, you don’t want to miss the Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup on Saturday, Oct. 1, on the downtown plaza.

The event features a steak cook-off which will include an expected 40-plus cook teams, educational trade show, free Bobby Irwin concert and more.

Cooks have until Sept. 1 to get their entry forms in, and this year there will be a junior cook classification for youth ages 7-17. Go to the Facebook page to learn more.

You can also get a blue Ribeye Roundup T-shirt for just $14 at the Chamber of Commerce, 110 Main St. Come by to pick one up!

Quilt Show

The 21st Annual Quilt Show, presented by the Lone Star Heritage Quilt Guild, is set for Sept. 23-24 at First Baptist Church’s The ROC. Admission is $5 per person (under 12 are free). It will last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Lisa Erlandson, AQS certified appraiser of Quilted Textiles and historian, will be the special speaker. There will be more than 100 quilts along with door prizes and vendors. For more information, go to SulphurSpringsTxQuilts.com.