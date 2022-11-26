Hopkins County Chamber Connection

See our local one if you’re decorating your Christmas tree and looking for that unique ornament.

For the fifth year, the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce has commissioned a Christmas ornament, and this year it celebrates Heritage Park!

We expect the shipment on Wednesday, with a limited supply of 70, and the cost is $40. If you want to purchase one, drop by our office at 110 Main St. while supplies last!

Directories

Work has started on the 2023 Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Directory. We distribute over 7,000 of these directories to visitors, relocation hopefuls, and even hometown heroes interested in learning more about our local businesses. They include historical information and everything to see and do in Hopkins County. The best part is they have an alphabetical and categorical listing of your business.

With Echo Publishing, LeeAnn Peugh will contact you in the next few weeks to see if you are interested in placing an ad in the directory.

The rates are affordable and one of the best ways to represent your business. You may also contact the Chamber, and I will pass your information along to her.

Economic Development Conference

Suppose you would like a crystal ball to see into the economic future. In that case, you’ll want to see what the experts say at the annual Economic Development Conference, set for Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Hopkins County Civic Center.

Aaron Demerson, the commissioner representing employers of the Texas Workforce Commission, is our keynote speaker. Mr. Demerson will present to Hopkins County the economic outlook for Northeast Texas for 2023. He is an advocate for over 555,000 Texas employers, and his office provides various resources, including training and assistance with hiring, managing, and recruitment.

Tickets and tables are both available. Sponsorship tables are available on three levels; individual tickets are $20 each. For sponsorship opportunities or individual tickets, contact the Chamber at 903-885-6515 or email info@HopkinsChamber.org. To be included in the program, your sponsorships must be in by Nov. 30.

Cookie Walk

The annual Lake Country Cookie Walk is 9:00 am to noon on Friday, Dec. 2, at First United Methodist Church. It’s a great time to stock up on treats for yourself, your business, friends, and neighbors.

For more information, call 903-885-1173 or go to LakeCountryCASA.org.

Christmas Activities

If it’s November, it means Christmas is coming, and the Lions Club will help you get in the Christmas spirit when they host their 16th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 2.

If you’d like to register for the parade, contact the Chamber at info@HopkinsChamber.org, and we can email you a form. They will grade your entries into three categories: large, small, and non-profit.

The parade will start at 7:00 pm.

Also, the city’s Christmas tree will be lit at 5:45 pm downtown on that day.

The Chamber will also offer free photos with Santa at the Chamber office, 110 Main St., from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

Christmas in Heritage Park will be from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Saturday, Nov. 26, and Dec. 3. Admission is $3; children under 7 are free. You can visit with Santa, see light displays and live nativity, roast marshmallows and enjoy free hot cocoa and old-fashioned cider. You can also start your Christmas shopping in the country store!

RPM Staffing Professionals will host its 2 nd Annual Stockings for Seniors, with donations directly benefitting Rock Creek Health and Rehabilitation. Gifts include but are not limited to Chapstick, books, socks, denture cleaner, hand lotion, etc. Contact RPM at 903-439-1022 or drop off donations at 401 Church St., Suite B.

First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs will present Christmas at First, a celebration of the sights, sounds, and the true meaning of Christmas, at 6 pm each day, Dec. 10 and 11. Reserve your free tickets are SSFBC.org .

Caring by Preparing

Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home is offering a Caring By Preparing seminar on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 112:30 am at their new building at 876 Wildcat Way.

Murray-Orwosky is providing the complimentary lunch, and RSVPs are needed by calling 903-885-133.

The seminar will include understanding your options for cremation and burial, how to plan and protect your funeral dollars, and what most people don’t know about pre-planning.

Ribbon Cuttings