Hopkins County Chamber Connection – Aug. 25

By Butch Burney

We are currently accepting applications for stew cooks for the 52nd Annual World Championship Hopkins County Stew Contest on Saturday, Oct. 23. Letters to past cooks were mailed out a couple of weeks ago.Come by the chamber office or send us an email and we will get the registration form to you or download one off our website, hopkinschamber.org. We are expecting a big turnout for this year’s event, so be sure and get your spot. We have also opened up our sponsor call for businesses that would like to sponsor some of the winning stew pots.We also have two important partnership opportunities for a title sponsor and platinum sponsor. Contact me at butch@hopkinschamber.org to find out more.

Stew Fest Market Vendor Call

The Chamber is excited to announce our vendor call for the Stew Fest Market! The Chamber is currently accepting vendors for the Stew Fest Market, which will be located on the south side of Buford Park during Friday night and Saturday Stew Contest activities. This is a great opportunity to sell goods or to promote your business to 7,000 people who attend the Stew Contest annually. Vendors may rent booth space to sell goods or distribute information about their business. Booths will be assigned on a first-paid basis. Access to electricity is not guaranteed. Generators are permitted. Vendors who are interested in purchasing booth space, call the Chamber of Commerce at 903-885-6515 email us at Butch@HopkinsChamber.org

Stew Contest Drink Sales

Every year, the Chamber allows a non-profit organization to sell drinks at the Stew Contest. If you are interested in placing your organization’s name in the hat, please call the Chamber. You will be asked to come in and sign an understanding agreement in regard to rules and expectations. The deadline is Aug. 31. Once we have all our volunteers in place, we will literally pick one out of a hat and award drink sales to that organization. Please call if you have any questions.

Register to Hear Hall and Slaton

The Texas State Legislature has been in the national news, and you will have a chance to get the inside scoop when State Sen. Bob Hall and State Rep. Bryan Slaton will be in town for a Lunch and Learn from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. Registration forms are on our website, so sign up to learn how laws passed (and not passed) by the Texas Legislature will affect your business. Lunch will be provided at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. Tickets are $15 for Chamber members and $20 for nonmembers. Thanks for Atmos Energy and Oncor for sponsoring this important luncheon.

Photography Contest

We are accepting entries in the 6th Annual Chamber of Commerce Photography Contest! Anyone of any age can enter as we have a children’s category. The picture must be newer than January 1, 2019 and must have been taken in Hopkins County. The contest will be open from August 2 to August 31. There are seven categories you may enter: Natural World, Travel, People, The Hopkins County Experience, Altered Images, Mobile, and Children’s Category. Only digital images are accepted (no prints). To submit your photograph, email the picture to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or upload on our website. Rules and releases will be available on the Chamber of Commerce website.

Postcards are in!

People ask about Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County postcards, and now the Chamber has them in. We have five different postcards featuring the landmarks and events of the county.

Come in, they are for purchase for $2 each.

Christmas Ornaments

Our annual Christmas ornaments are for sale for $40 at the Chamber office. They feature the City Hall at Christmastime, and are the fourth in our series of ornaments featuring county scenes.

Arts and Crafts Show

The 2021 Hopkins County Fall Festival Arts & Crafts Show will take place in the Sulphur Springs High School cafeteria and north entry way on Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23. This event is open to anyone with hand-made, hand-crafted items to sell. Unique items, including handmade soaps and lotions, greeting cards, Christmas and seasonal decorations, jewelry, wood carvings, and much more will be available for purchase. Contact Johanna Hicks at 903-885-3443 for more information.

Business Highlight

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is highlighting a member of the Chamber each week. Please join me in congratulating our Business of the Week for Aug. 25, Hopkins County Fire Extinguisher. You can read biographical stories at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and Instagram page.

Ribbon Cuttings

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for Merle Norman Cosmetics at 212 North Davis St. at noon on Friday, Aug. 27. Please join us for this event.