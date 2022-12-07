Hopkins County Chamber Connection/Christmas Activities

By Butch Burney

As 2022 comes to an end, it is time to get nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year.

We accept nominations for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year, and other excellent recognitions. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.

Nominations can be sent to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or mailed to the following addresses:

Citizen of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Woman of the Year—Beta Sigma Phi Organization—PO Box 72, SS, TX 75483.

Caregiver of the Year—The Pilot Club—PO Box 131, Sulphur Springs, TX 75483.

Community Pride Award—Adult Leadership Class—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Agriculturist of the Year—Hopkins/Rains Counties Farm Bureau— 233 College St., Sulphur Springs 75482.

Growth and Renewal—DBA—109 Jefferson St. E, SS, TX 75482.

Outstanding Professional Educator (Administrator, Counselor, Diagnostician, or Teacher)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Outstanding ParaProfessional Educator (Secretary or Aide)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Outstanding Auxiliary Educator (Maintenance, Custodial, Transportation, Nurse or Cafeteria)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Businesses of the Year nominations should be for those businesses which exhibit outstanding community involvement—civic, church, educational, benevolent, humanitarian, or other.

Large Business of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Small Business of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Hopkins County Ornaments

See our local one if you’re decorating your Christmas tree and looking for that unique ornament. For the fifth year, the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce has commissioned a Christmas ornament, and this year it celebrates Heritage Park!

There is a limited supply (70), costing $40. If you want to purchase one, drop by our office at 110 Main St. while supplies last!

Eclipse 2024

It’s still 16 months away, but the total solar eclipse on Apr. 8, 2024, will be here before we know it, and there is still a lot of planning to do.

We expect tens of thousands to make Hopkins County their destination for the eclipse because Sulphur Springs sits directly on the centerline. Plans have begun, but there is still a lot to do. Those who want to participate in the process should attend a planning meeting at noon on Friday, Dec. 16, at Clarion Pointe. You can RSVP at Butch@HopkinsChamber.org for more information.

Directories

Work has started on the 2023 Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Directory. We distribute over 7,000 of these directories to visitors, relocation hopefuls, and even hometown heroes interested in learning more about our local businesses. They include historical information and everything to see and do in Hopkins County. The best part is they have an alphabetical and categorical listing of your business.

With Echo Publishing, LeeAnn Peugh will contact you in the next few weeks to see if you are interested in placing an ad in the directory.

The rates are affordable and one of the best ways to represent your business. You may also contact the Chamber, and I will pass your information along to her.

Christmas Activities

Christmas in Heritage Park will be from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm Saturday, Dec. 10. Admission is $3; children under seven are free. You can visit with Santa, see light displays and live nativity, roast marshmallows and enjoy free hot cocoa and old-fashioned cider. You can also start your Christmas shopping in the country store!

n RPM Staffing Professionals will host its 2nd Annual Stockings for Seniors, with donations directly benefitting Rock Creek Health and Rehabilitation. Gifts include but are not limited to chapstick, books, socks, denture cleaner, hand lotion, etc. Contact RPM at 903-439-1022 or drop off donations at 401 Church St., Suite B. at First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs. They will present Christmas at First, a celebration of the sights, sounds, and the true meaning of Christmas, at 6:00 pm each day, Dec. 10 and 11. Reserve your free tickets are SSFBC.org.

Doerksen Hospice is hosting a sock drive benefitting our area oncology clinics, dialysis centers, and nursing homes. They will accept the socks through December, with drop-off locations at their office at 1304 Church St. and the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizen Center on MLK Boulevard.