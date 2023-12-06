Hopkins County Chamber Connection – Dec. 6

By Butch Burney

You have until noon on Friday to register to hear Dr. Ray Perryman talk about the local economic forecast for 2024!

Perryman is coming back to Hopkins County after about a five-year absence, and if you’re a business professional, you won’t want to miss what he has to say about the local economic outlook.

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce and Sulphur Springs/Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation are happy to announce that the renowned economist will be headlining the Economic Outlook Conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.

Perryman is an author, syndicated columnist, consultant, financial analyst, and economic forecaster. His syndicated daily radio commentary, “The Perryman Report,” is broadcast daily on the Texas State Networks. He also appears regularly on National Public Radio’s “Marketplace” and is frequently quoted in print, broadcast, and electronic media.

Perryman is a former professor at Baylor University and is currently Senior Research Fellow of the IC2 Institute at the University of Texas at Austin and Distinguished Professor at the International Institute for Advanced Studies. He serves on numerous corporate and civic boards and has won many prestigious awards for his achievements in academics and public service.

Sponsorships are available for $500 for a table of eight, $375 for a table for six and $250 for a table for four. Sponsorships will include corresponding recognition at the conference and leading up to the event. Individual tickets are $25 each.

For more information, contact the Chamber at 903-885-6515 or info@HopkinsChamber.org.

Cocktails and Conversation

Plan now to attend our next Cocktails and Conversation, the new name for our revamped Business After Hours, at Clarion Pointe on Industrial Drive on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5-6 p.m. Cocktails and Conversation will be held the first Thursday of every month, from 5-6 p.m., and for December, the Clarion Pointe staff will welcome everyone to their meeting room on Dec. 7.

This is a casual networking event and happy hour. You don’t have to be a Chamber member to attend.

Texas Heritage National Bank

Texas Heritage National Bank will have an open house and customer appreciation day on Thursday, Dec. 7. It will start with a flag ceremony at 10:30 a.m., followed by a customer appreciation lunch with Hopkins County stew, Christmas treats and a hot cocoa bar from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2023 Award Nominations

Nominations are being accepted for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year and other superlative recognitions. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 15, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.

Nominations can be sent to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or mailed to the following addresses:

Citizen of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Woman of the Year—Chamber of Commerce – 110 Main Street, SS, TX 75483.

Caregiver of the Year—Chamber of Commerce – 110 Main Street, SS, TX 75483.

Community Pride Award—Adult Leadership Class—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Agriculturist of the Year—Hopkins/Rains Counties Farm Bureau— 233 College St., Sulphur Springs 75482.

Growth and Renewal—DBA—109 Jefferson St. E, SS, TX 75482.

Outstanding Professional Educator (Administrator, Counselor, Diagnostician, or Teacher)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Outstanding ParaProfessional Educator (Secretary or Aide)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Outstanding Auxiliary Educator (Maintenance, Custodial, Transportation, Nurse or Cafeteria)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Businesses of the Year nominations should be for those businesses which exhibit outstanding community involvement—civic, church, educational, benevolent, humanitarian or other.

Large Business of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Small Business of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

It’s also not too early to get your tables for the banquet. Tables for 10 are $500 and will include sponsorship recognition.

First Responders Banquet

The annual First Responders Appreciation Banquet, presented by One Church, is set for Thursday, Jan. 4, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.

All first responders in the county are invited to attend, and the community is encouraged to help show their appreciation with gift cards and door prizes. Prizes will be given to those in attendance.

For more information on how to help sponsor the appreciation banquet, call the Chamber at 903-885-6515 or email info@hopkinschamber.org