Hopkins County Chamber Connection – Jan. 17

By Butch Burney

The 97th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet will celebrate Hopkins County with a theme of “Sweethearts,” awards and dinner on Thursday, Feb. 15, at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center.

At the banquet, we will recognize the people and businesses who make Hopkins County the best place to live and work. We will be giving out such awards as Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Educators of the Year, Small and Large Business of the Year and others.

Social networking and a cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., with food service at 6:30, and awards beginning at 7 p.m.

You can reserve your seat for $30 per person or get a table for 10 for $500. The tables include preferential seating and name displays, as well as video recognition at the banquet.

For more information, call the Chamber at 903-885-6515 or email info@HopkinsChamber.org.

Directories

Work is finishing on the 2023 Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Directory. We distribute over 7,000 of these directories to visitors, relocation hopefuls, and even hometown heroes who are interested in learning more about our local businesses. They include historical information as well all things to the see and do in Hopkins County. The best part is, they include an alphabetical and categorical listing of your business.

LeeAnn Peugh, with Echo Publishing, is contacting businesses to see if you are interested in placing an ad in the directory.

The rates are affordable, and one of the best ways to represent your business. You may also contact the Chamber, and I will pass your information along to her.

If your business wants to be in the directory, please make sure your membership is current. Only current members will be included in the directory. If you’re unsure, please contact the chamber at info@HopkinsChamber.org or by calling 903-885-6515.

Candidate Forum

Raise Your Hand Texas will host a candidate forum for Texas House District 2 Representative between Jill Dutton and Brent Money. The forum is set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 in the SSISD Auditorium at the Hopkins County Civic Center.

The public is invited to attend. The candidates will address educational topics.

Mammography Screenings

Women in need of a mammography can register at one of the following sites for Hunt Regional Healthcare’s Tubby Adkisson Mobile Mammography Coach: Jan, 17 at Winnsboro ISD, and Jan. 25 at Spring Village Shopping Center in Sulphur Springs.

The coach can also do bone density screening with a physician’s referral.

All insurances accepted at Hunt Regional are also accepted for the Mobile Mammography Coach, including Medicare and Medicaid.

For those not using insurance, reduced prepaid pricing of $200 for a 3D mammogram on the mobile or at Hunt Regional Medical Center is available. To apply for a grant to possibly cover this charge, please contact The Bridge Breast Network at 214-821-3820.

To schedule individual screening mammograms or bone density, please call

903-408-5010. Appointments and pre-registration are requested.

Ribbon Cutting

McAlister’s Deli will have a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24, at their restaurant at 205 East Shannon Road. Please make plans to attend.

Deep Routes Coffee and Shop the Springs will have a one-year anniversary and ribbon cutting at their location at 215 East Shannon Road at noon on Friday, Jan. 19. Please help us celebrate them.