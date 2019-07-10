Hopkins County Chamber Connection July 11, 2019

By Lezley Brown

It’s time again for a huge night of networking sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce! The Chamber is hosting The Chamber Showcase, a night of networking that features Chamber members in Hopkins County, on Thursday, August 1st at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. Booth space is already sold out, but we encourage you attend the event for $10 and enjoy the opportunity to do it all in one night… just imagine food show + exhibit hall + speed networking! This will be a huge value and opportunity for you and your business! Only Chamber members may host booths, but anyone may attend to network and meet business professionals from our area. You will be so glad you came! Call the Chamber to ask questions or make reservations at (903) 885-6515.

The Chamber is excited to announce our vendor call for the Stew Fest Market! On July 1st, the Chamber began accepting vendors for the Stew Fest Market, which will be located on the south side of Buford Park during Friday night and Saturday Stew Contest activities. This is a great opportunity to sell goods or to promote your business to 7,000 people who attend the Stew Contest annually. Vendors may rent booth space to sell goods or distribute information about their business. Booths will be assigned on a first-paid basis. Access to electricity is not guaranteed. Generators are permitted. Desserts may be sold, but no other food or drinks may be distributed. Vendors who are interested in purchasing booth space, call the Chamber of Commerce at (903) 885-6515.

Rock Creek is celebrating their 10th Anniversary

Rock Creek Health & Rehab is celebrating their 10th Anniversary of operating in Hopkins County. They will host a Business After Hours on Tuesday, July 16th from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. Rock Creek is located at 1414 College Street. Make plans to join Rock Creek for their big anniversary celebration!

Prim Rose Estates is participating in Operation Fresh and Spicy Supply Drop

Prim Rose Estates is participating in Operation Fresh and Spicy Supply Drop which is a drive to gather goods for the troops. They are looking for donations of hot sauce, beef jerky, icy hot, black socks, wet wipes, 5-blade razors, Axe body spray, and hand sanitizer. Goods will be collected until July 22nd at Prim Rose Estates located at 1000 League Street S. Please drop off items if you can!

Hunt Regional is offering Mobile Mammography Coach in Sulphur Springs

Hunt Regional Hospital is offering the Tubby Adkisson Memorial Mobile Mammography Coach on July 25th in the Spring Village Shopping Center in Sulphur Springs. All insurances accepted at Hunt Regional are also accepted for the Mobile Mammography Coach, including Medicare and Medicaid. To schedule individual screening mammograms, please call (903) 408-5010. Appointments and pre-registration are requested.

Main Street Theater Children’s Workshop Presents Jungle Book

The Main Street Theater Children’s Summer Workshop Presents Jungle Book on two upcoming weekends. The first weekend is July 26 and 27 at 7 p.m. with a 2:00 p.m. matinee performance at 2 p.m. on the 28th. The second weekend of performances will be August 2nd and 3rd at 7 p.m. with a matinee performance on the 4th at 2 p.m. Online reservations can be made at www.communityplayersinc.com or by calling (903) 885-0107. Main Street is located at 225 Main Street in Sulphur Springs.

Los Mochis held their ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, July 3rd at 11 a.m. Los Mochis is located at 101 Gilmer Street, on Celebration Plaza, in Sulphur Springs.