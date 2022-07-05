Hopkins County Chamber Connection July 6

By Butch Burney

Get your luau on at the Chamber’s next Business After Hours, hosted by Heritage Home Health and Hospice, from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm Thursday, July 14, at the Chamber office.

Heritage will have tropical drinks, food, and fun music for everyone to enjoy!

Whether you’re a Chamber member or not, come on for one of the best networking events.

Mental Health First Aid

Lakes Regional will host a two-day Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) event, free and open to the public. The adult MHFA starts from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on July 14 at the Lakes Regional Sulphur Springs location on Airport Road. The youth seminar is from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on July 26.

To register, call 972-977-7295 or email eliciab@lakesregional.org.

Country Concert

G3 Mercantile will be bringing country music singer Tommy Alverson to Backstory Brewery, along with Longhorn burgers and door prizes on July 9. Burgers will be from 5:00 to 9:00 pm, with the music going from 7:00 to 9:00 pm.

Goodwill Appreciation

Goodwill Industries at 1320 West Shannon Road will be hosting a customer appreciation event from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on July 9. Enjoy hot dogs, chips, water, soda, and watermelon and a chance to earn a discount on your purchases.

Handbag Bingo

The Hopkins County Health Care (HCHC) Foundation will be hosting the ever-popular Designer Handbag Bingo. Tickets and sponsorships are now available for this event on Thursday, August 4, at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Doors open at 5:00 pm, and the bingo play starts at 6:00 pm.

This event provides an opportunity to support the initiatives of the HCHC Foundation while enjoying a ladies’ night out at bingo. Participants will receive a drink ticket, appetizers, and ten rounds of bingo games. Each game provides an opportunity to win two handbags.

Tickets are $50, or a table of eight is $500. In addition, they offer additional tickets for bonus rounds and drinks.

In the past, handbags have been from designers such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Kate Spade, and Coach.

To register or sponsor, go to handbagbingo22.givesmart.com, and for more information, email hopkins.county.healthcare.foundation@christushealth.org or call 903-438-4799 or 903-335-0705.

Ribbon Cuttings

Texas Pelvic Health hosted a ribbon-cutting on June 29 at Dr. Hailey Jackson’s office at 458 South Hillcrest Drive. She treats patients with pelvic pain, sexual dysfunction, urinary and bowel conditions, orthopedic pelvic pain, or pre-and post-natal issues.

Maltech Fleet Services will have a ribbon-cutting at 1412 College St. at noon Wednesday, July 16. Please join us for this event.