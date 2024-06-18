Hopkins County Chamber Connection – June 18

By Butch Burney

Oncor Electric Delivery is hosting a lunch for electrical, HVAC, insulation, lighting, plumbing, remodeling, roofing, window contractors and engineering to learn about Oncor’s Energy Efficiency programs.

The programs are designed to benefit residential and business customers.

The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 27 at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce.

Call the Chamber office for more information at 903-885-6515.

Stew is in the Air

It’s too hot for stew in June, but it’s not too early to begin thinking about the stew contest.

Stew cooks and sponsors, be looking for registration and sponsorship forms to be distributed in the next couple of weeks. This year’s theme for the 55th Annual Hopkins County Stew Contest on Oct. 26 is Stewper Heroes.

The registration cost will remain at $100 per stew site.

Willy Wonka

The Community Players will present Willy Wonka Jr., a musical, later this month at Main Street Theatre. Production times are June 21, 22 and 28 at 7 p.m., and June 23, 29 and 30 at 2 p.m.

Go to CommunityPlayersInc.com for more more information.

Independence Day Concert

The 32nd annual Independence Day Concert and Fireworks on the downtown square is set for Saturday, June 29, with the concert starting at 8 p.m.

The Northeast Texas Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Dr. Douglas Bakenhus, will perform classic favorites.

Cocktails and Conversation

The Chamber’s next Cocktails and Conversation networking event is set for 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at NationsLending on Main Street.

There is no charge for the informal event, and you don’t have to be a Chamber member to attend the Cocktails and Conversation event. It is open to everyone, and a prime time to make friends and contacts.

Ribbon Cutting

There will be a ribbon cutting for Apple Bella Massage Therapy at 1422 Hillcrest Drive, Suite B, at noon on Thursday, June 20. Everyone is invited to the event.