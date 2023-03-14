Hopkins County Chamber Connection – March 15

By Butch Burney

We still have a few morning tee times for the 34th Annual Chamber Golf Tournament, set for April 7 at the Sulphur Springs Country Club, but they are going fast.

Like last year, the registration fee for a six-person scramble team is $750, with the morning tee time at 8:00 am. The afternoon slots are already full. Registration includes 12 Mulligans, six meal tickets, and three carts.

Check out our registration form online at hopkinschamber.org or drop by the office at 110 Main St. to get in on the action.

We are also accepting goody bag items for the golfers. We need those by noon on Friday, March 31. And we are taking raffle items, so if your business wants to promote itself, goody bag items and raffle prizes are a great way to do it.

Freedom Ball

This year’s Hopkins County Freedom Ball will be bigger and better than ever! Come help celebrate our local heroes at the Hopkins County Civic Center on May 20.

This year’s theme is “Top Gun,” and Jason Walden & The Alibis will provide the evening music.

Tickets are $125 each, and 200 tickets are set aside for veterans and their wingmen each, first come, first serve. So, get your tickets now. For tickets, contact Danny Davis at 903-438-4003.

DIY Wedding Expo

The East Texas DIY Wedding Expo, hosted by Frosted Whimsy, is scheduled for noon to 5:00 pm March 18 at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Vendor spots are available, starting at $150, and you can email roadmaptothealtar@gmail.com for more information.

Health Fair

A 55+ Health Fair is Tuesday, April 11, from 9:00 am to noon at The ROC at First Baptist Church. There will be blood pressure checks, blood sugar checks, preneed counseling, hospital equipment, information on hospice and home health, as well as assisted living, Medicare, and Medicaid.

For more information, contact Karon Weatherman at 903-243-3255.

Health Care Foundation Gala

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Lights of Life Gala has sponsorships and individual tickets for sale for the season’s premiere event, which includes dining, dancing, live and silent auctions, and games. All money raised goes to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs.

Go online to LOLGala2023.GiveSmart.com to purchase tickets or to sponsor.

Lunch and Learn

The Chamber will host its spring Lunch and Learn on Tuesday, April 18, from 11:30 until 1:00 pm. The program will be a roundtable discussion on conventional and social media marketing. The seminar will be informational and practical to help business marketers increase their profile by doing it themselves. The cost is $25 for Chamber members and $30 for nonmembers.

Call 903-885-6515 or email info@HopkinsChamber.org to sign up.

Ribbon Cuttings

Budding Botanicals hosted a ribbon-cutting for their CBD-infused products business on Tuesday, March 7. Check them out on Facebook.

Simply Styling, a boutique for plus sizes, hosted a ribbon-cutting at 325 South Davis Street on Friday, March 10. Go by for clothing, jewelry and accessories.