Hopkins County Chamber Connection – March 23

By Butch Burney

There are morning tee times still available for the 33rd Annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, coming to Sulphur Springs Country Club on Friday, April 8.

The tournament format is a six-person scramble, with the low net team putting their names on the trophy.

There morning tee time is 8 a.m. Registration is $750 per team, and that includes three carts, 12 mulligans, six meals, range balls, company banner on hole No. 1 and sponsor list recognition.

If you aren’t a golfer, there are are also opportunities to contribute goody bag items, raffle prizes, door prizes and hole sponsorships to promote your business

To register, go to the Chamber website at HopkinsChamber.org or call the office at 903-885-6515.

Showing Love to Kids Kingdom

Plans are coming together to re-fit and rehab Kids Kingdom in Buford Park.

This year’s Leadership Class has adopted the rehabilitation of Kids Kingdom, everyone’ favorite playground as its class project. And just like when it was constructed 25 years ago, everyone is invited to help.

The Leadership Class has designated the weekend of April 22-24 as work days to re-stain all the wood in Kids Kingdom. It will be professionally powerwashed before that weekend to prepare for the staining.

The class is also planning to replace and/or repair the equipment, such as the handicap swing, chains, swings, tires, etc. for the playground, restore the ground mulch and install lighting for safety and security.

The class needs your help not only with the physical part of the restoration but also the financial part. A cornhole tournament and silent auction is scheduled for March 26 at Backstory Brewery. There are also sponsorship levels for businesses/corporations that might want to pay for specific items for Kids Kingdom.

For cornhole registration or sponsorship, go to the chamber website at HopkinsChamber.org or call the chamber at 903-885-6515.

Thanks in advance for helping showing love to Kids Kingdom.

Lights of Life Gala

The Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation’s Lights of Life Gala is scheduled for Saturday, April 2, from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Civic Center. This year’s theme, “Under the Big Top,” reflects the foundation;s desire for some fun and frivolity after a long season of hardship. The gala promises to be another dazzling evening of fine dining, dancing and bidding on amazing live and silent auction items.

Money raised from the gala will go toward purchasing a 4D video sonogram machine and five state-of-the-art labor and delivery beds for CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital.

For more information, contact Foundation Executive Director Shannon Barker at 903-438-4799.

Patriot Sporting Challenge

Casino games and an evening of patriotism will be the closing part of the Patriot Sporting Challenge on Saturday, April 9, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.

From 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., casino games and a reception with beer, wine and cocktails will be available. Additionally, there will be raffles and drawings.

Buy a Table for 8 People, just $600 (Limited Availability)

After the casino games, dinner will include four different entrees, then special guest speaker Ginger Gilbert Ravella, military wife and widow, mother of five children and recipient of Folds of Honor scholarships, writer and international, will provide an address.

She will be followed by keynote speaker SFC Greg Stube, who is a retired Army Ranger, Green Beret, Special Forces, Advanced Urban Combat training, served in Combat Operations in the Global War on Terror in Afghanistan and as a leadership consultant for the FBI.

Following that, Cooper Wade and his six-piece country and western band will provide music for the dance.

For more information, contact PatriotSportingChallenge@gmail.com or text to 817-296-8985.

Marketing Strategy

Marketing expert Melissa Forziat will be in Sulphur Springs on Thursday, March 31, for an in-person presentation on how to Create a Profitable Marketing Strategy. Her visit is sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Development Center at Paris Junior College.

Forziat will speak at 5 p.m. March 31 at City Hall. There is no charge for the event, but registration is requested. To sign-up, call the Chamber at 903-885-6515 or email Butch@HopkinsChamber.org.

The session will talk about how to build a marketing funnel for your business to grow the relationships with your audience and generate more sales. You will discover how to build more sales, referrals and loyalty from your audience.

Night With Champions

Texas A&M-Commerce is hosting a Night With Champions, celebrating student-athlete success and the university’s transition to Division I on Friday, April 8, at the Rayburn Student Center. The event starts at 5:15 with a VIP reception and the program begins at 7 p.m. Proceeds support student-athlete scholarships. For more information, contact Lion Athletics at 903-468-8760 or email Donovan.Burriss@tamuc.edu.

Business of the Week

Pacheco Spine and Sport is the Business of the Week for March 23. Keep up with our Business of the Week by following the Chamber on Instagram, Facebook and by visiting our website.

Ribbon Cuttings

The city will host a ribbon cutting at the fitness pad at Pacific Park at 10 a.m. Friday, March 25. Please come out to support the improvements to the park.

Pursuing Wellness held a ribbon cutting at their office at Hillcrest Square on Tuesday, March 15. Please welcome Kristen Mandujano and her natural health business to the community.

The Reinforcement Foundation hosted a ribbon cutting on Monday, March 21. You will hear more about the foundation’s upcoming fundraisers for first responders in the near future.