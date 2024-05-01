Hopkins County Chamber Connection May 1

Submitted By Butch Burney

The Annual Cinco de Mayo celebration will start at lunchtime on Saturday and continue into the evening at Celebration Plaza. We invite everyone to join the food and fun in downtown Sulphur Springs.

Several bands will play throughout the day, with food stations and vendors.

Countywide Clean-Up

Hopkins County Clean-Up Days are Friday, May 3, from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm and Saturday, May 4, from 7:00 am to noon. Your collection site will be your corresponding precinct barn if you live in the county.

Bouquets and Bubbly Pop-Up

Beauty Grace Lifestyle Shop will host a Bouquets and Bubbly pop-up event from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Saturday, May 4.

You can celebrate Mother’s Day early and support local small businesses. There will be mimosas, a food truck, fresh flowers, local vendors, and an opportunity to have a mini photo session with a local photographer.

Wishes Charity Golf Tournament

Heritage Home Health and Hospice is sponsoring the inaugural Wishes Charity Golf Tournament, with drinks, music, and food, on Friday, June 7, at Sulphur Springs Country Club.

The shotgun start for the four-person teams is 1:30 pm Registration is $500 and includes two golf carts, four meal tickets and range balls.

Proceeds will be used to grant wishes for Heritage’s hospice patients.

For more information, contact Stacy White at 918-471-7397, Cindy Mills at 903-474-1027, Mia Herrera at 903-588-0636, or Tommy Dixon at 903-278-9921.

Lake Country CASA’s Derby Fundraiser

Support Lake Country CASA’s mission of advocating for local children in foster care with horse racing, live music, and fun from 4:00–7:00 pm. It is on Saturday, May 4, at The Diamond at Star E Ranch in Miller Grove. With your ticket, you will receive two drink tickets and appetizers. There will be a Best Dressed competition and the music will be provided by Songbird Jones.

I Saw The Light

The North East Texas Choral Society will present its spring concert, “I Saw The Light,” at the Sulphur Springs High School Auditorium this weekend. It will feature the most beloved gospel hymns.

The concert is on Saturday, May 4, at 7:00 pm, and Sunday, May 5, at 2:00 pm.

Alliance Bank’s New Faces

Alliance Bank’s downtown branch will host a come-and-go event to introduce their “All-Star Bankers” from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm Tuesday, May 7. The branch is at 100 Jefferson St.

Main Street Theatre

Main Street Theatre presents “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” on Friday and Saturday, May 17-18, at 7:00 pm and Sunday, May 19, at 3:00 pm.

The theatrical performance will feature students in the theater program of the Christian Home Educators of Sulphur Springs (CHESS) homeschool co-op.

You can purchase tickets at OnTheStage.tickets.

Ribbon-Cutting

Southern Charm Soft Wash hosted a ribbon-cutting at the Chamber. Please welcome them to the business community.

The Good Book Nutrition Nook held a ribbon-cutting at their kiosk inside the Good News bookstore on South Broadway Street. Stop by for health and nutrition products.

American Lawn and Landscaping will have a ribbon cutting at noon on Tuesday, May 7, in the Chamber office at 110 Main St. Everyone is invited to this event.

Baccalaureate Ceremony

A Baccalaureate ceremony for the Sulphur Springs ISD Class of 2024 will be at 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 16, in the High School Auditorium.

Our community plays a vital role in this ceremony, featuring the Sulphur Springs High School Choir ensemble, community speakers, and a keynote address from Jason Brown, CEO and President of Marketplace Chaplains.

The Hopkins County Christian Alliance sponsors the Baccalaureate. For more information, email Rev. Peter McNabb at pastor@ssfumc.org.