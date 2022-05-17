Hopkins County Chamber Connection May 17

By Butch Burney

Graphic artists are invited to submit a logo for the April 8, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse that will occur that afternoon.

Sulphur Springs is on the centerpoint of the Path of Totality, which means we will assuredly have thousands of visitors that weekend. What that means is that Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County needs to gear up for that event. People travel from literally all over the world to witness a total solar eclipse, and we need to make sure that our county is at the forefront.

We have commissioned a domain, SSTotalEclipse.com and are working on the website to make sure people know we are prepared for them. To get it the website done, we need a logo.

So, we are opening up the Eclipse Logo Contest with the tagline “See You on the Centerline.”

If you are interested in participating, send your submission to me at Butch@HopkinsChamber.org. The official logo will be used on the website and official SSTotalEclipse.com merchandise.

See you on the Centerline!

Golf for a Good Cause

The Reinforcement Foundation is hosting a benefit golf scramble on Friday, June 10, at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. Proceeds will benefit Hopkins County EMS and Cumby Volunteer Fire Department.

Tee time is 1:30 p.m., followed by a banquet dinner and a concert by Tyler and The Tribe.

Registration fee for the four-person scramble is $500, which includes four tickets to the banquet and eight raffle tickets. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded.

There will be plenty of contest holes.

Register on Facebook on the Reinforcement Foundation page or call 903-259-9904. Sponsorships are also available, starting at $100.

Celebration Market

Celebration Market on the downtown plaza starts Saturday, May 21, at S p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. Come out and shop and browse what the market vendors have for you.

Freedom Ball

The Hopkins County Freedom Ball, celebrating our county’s veterans and active military and benefiting the Hopkins County Veterans Memorial, is set for 6-10 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.

The ball includes a salute to the military, a speaker, dinner, music and more.

Children’s Grief Camp

“Mending the Mess,” a grief camp for children ages 6-12, will be held June 23-24, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, at t First United Methodist Church. The camp is part of Cypress Basin Hospice’s Camp Brave Heart.

For more information, go to the website CBHospice.org.

Clown Alley

Memory Makers Clown Alley will be performing at Main Street Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27, and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28. They are an association of professional and amateur clowns from Hopkins County.

For more information, visit CommunityPlayersInc.com.

Ribbon Cuttings

Project One Roofing will have a ribbon cutting at their location at 209 Jackson St., at noon on Friday, May 20. Please join us for this event.

Aaron’s Rent to Own will have a ribbon cutting at its location at 1402 Mockingbird Lane at noon on Friday, May 27. Please welcome them to the Chamber.

Business of the Week

Masterpiece Ultrasound and Boutique is the Chamber’s Business of the Week for May 18. See more about our Business of the Week on the Chamber’s Instagram and Facebook pages as well as our website.