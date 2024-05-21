Hopkins County Chamber Connection – May 21

By Butch Burney

We all have our favorite super heroes, but right now, the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is looking for a Stewper Hero!

The theme for this year’s 55th Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival is Stewper Heroes and we are looking for just that right logo.

The person who submits the winning logo will receive a Stewper-size package that includes four stew tickets, four T-shirts featuring the logo, one quart ticket and one coveted parking pass.

Logo submissions can be made on our website, HopkinsChamber.org, or emailed to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org.

The deadline for submissions is midnight June 7.

This year’s stew festival is Saturday, Oct. 26, at Buford Park.

Cocktails and Conversation

The Chamber’s next Cocktails and Conversation networking event is set for 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Signature Solar on Bill Bradford Road.

There is no charge for the informal event, and you don’t have to be a Chamber member to attend the Cocktails and Conversation event. It is open to everyone, and a prime time to make friends and contacts.

Wishes Charity Golf Tournament

Heritage Home Health and Hospice is sponsoring the inaugural Wishes Charity Golf Tournament, with drinks, music and food, on Friday, June 7, at Sulphur Springs Country Club.

The shotgun start for the four-person teams is 1:30 p.m. Registration is $500 and includes two golf carts, four meal tickets and range balls.

Proceeds will be used to grant wishes for Heritage’s hospice patients.

For more information, contact Stacy White at 918-471-7397, Cindy Mills at 903-474-1027, Mia Herrera at 903-588-0636 or Tommy Dixon at 903-278-9921.

Main Street Theatre

Kevin Hollingsworth & Friends Comedy Show, presented by the Community Players is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, at Main Street Theatre.

Tickets can be purchased at OnTheStage.tickets.

Celebration Market

The Celebration Market season has open!. The market will be hosted in downtown Sulphur Springs every Saturday through mid-September. Support local vendors and downtown businesses, while enjoying special musical entertainment.

Mammogram Screening

Hunt Regional Healthcare’s Tubby Adkisson Mobile Mammography Coach will be in the area twice this week. It will be at Texas A&M-Commerce on May 22 and at the Spring Village Shopping Center on May 23.

To schedule a screening or for more information on insurance, call 903-408-5010.

Ribbon Cutting

The Dump King had a ribbon cutting on Friday, May 17. They are located at 2071 FM 71 in Birthright. They can also be reached at 903-348-0347.

There will be a ribbon cutting to officially open the new pickleball courts at Coleman Park, a joint project by the city and the Sulphur Springs Leadership class of 2023-24. The ribbon cutting will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4. Everyone is invited.

The Dairy Festival will host a ribbon cutting on the downtown Plaza at noon on Friday, June 7. Everyone is invited to the event.