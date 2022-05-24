Hopkins County Chamber Connection – May 25

By Butch Burney

We invite graphic artists to submit a logo for April 8, 2024, Total Solar Eclipse that will occur that afternoon. The deadline for submissions is May 31.

Sulphur Springs is at the center point of the Path of Totality, which means we will have thousands of visitors that weekend. That means that Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County need to gear up for that event. People travel from literally all over the world to witness a total solar eclipse, and we need to make sure that our county is at the forefront.

We are prepared for visitors and commissioned a domain, SSTotalEclipse.com, to let them know. However, to get the website done, we need a logo. So, we are opening up the Eclipse Logo Contest with the tagline “See You on the Centerline.”

If you are interested in participating, send your submission to me at Butch@HopkinsChamber.org. We will use the official logo on the website and official SSTotalEclipse.com merchandise.

See you on the Centerline!

Golf for a Good Cause

The Reinforcement Foundation hosts a benefit golf scramble on Friday, June 10, at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. Proceeds will benefit Hopkins County EMS and Cumby Volunteer Fire Department.

Tee time is 1:30 pm, followed by a banquet dinner and a concert by Tyler and The Tribe.

The registration fee for the four-person scramble is $500, which includes four tickets to the banquet and eight raffle tickets. We award first, second, and third-place prizes.

There will be plenty of contest holes.

Register on Facebook on the Reinforcement Foundation page or call 903-259-9904. Sponsorships are also available, starting at $100.

Baby Benefit

Heritage Home Health and Hospice host a baby wipe and onesie drive benefitting Heart of Hope, a pregnancy resource center in Sulphur Springs.

Donations of baby wipes and white onesies, size 0-3 months, can be dropped off at Heritage Home Health & Hospice (1325 Shannon Rd E, Suite A, Sulphur Springs) or the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce (110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs) now through June 24.

Children’s Grief Camp

“Mending the Mess,” a grief camp for children ages 6-12, will be held June 23-24, from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm each day, at the First United Methodist Church. The camp is part of Cypress Basin Hospice’s Camp Brave Heart.

For more information, go to the website CBHospice.org.

Clown Alley

Memory Makers Clown Alley will be performing at Main Street Theatre at 7:00 pm, Friday, May 27, and 2:00 pm Saturday, May 28. They are an association of professional and amateur clowns from Hopkins County.

For more information, visit CommunityPlayersInc.com.

International Day of Yoga

One Soul Yoga & Wellness Center invites everyone to come and join the celebrations for the Eighth International Day of Yoga on Tuesday, June 21. The global theme this year is “Yoga for Well-Being,” and everyone in the community is encouraged to come to join. One Soul will offer free classes all day.

Worldwide celebrates International Day of Yoga every June 21 to help spread awareness of the mental and physical benefits of practicing yoga.

One Soul’s schedule for the day includes:

6:30-7:30 am Solstice Kundalini Yoga-DeAnna

9:30-10:30 am: Beginner Flow-Rachel

12:10-12:50 pm Family Yoga-DeAnna

6:00-7:00 pm Open Flow-Allison

8:00-9:15 pm Candlelight Flow & Nidra-DeAnna & Rachel

Classes that day are free and open to everyone. One Soul Yoga & Wellness Center is at 1008 Main St., Sulphur Springs. To learn more about the classes or sign up, go to www.OneSoulYogaStudio.com.

Ribbon Cuttings

Fulgham’s Social Lounge will host a ribbon-cutting at 1:00 pm, Thursday, May 26, at 1123 South Broadway. Please join us for their ribbon-cutting.

Aaron’s Rent to Own will have a ribbon-cutting at 1402 Mockingbird Lane at noon on Friday, May 27. Please welcome them to the Chamber.

Family Dental will host a groundbreaking for their new office on State Highway 154 South at 1:00 pm, Friday, May 27.

Project One Roofing hosted a ribbon-cutting at their location at 209 Jackson St., on Friday, May 20. Please welcome them to the business community.