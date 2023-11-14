Hopkins County Chamber Connection – November 14

By Butch Burney

Dr. Ray Perryman is coming back, and if you’re a business professional, you won’t want to miss what he has to say about the local economic outlook.

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce and Sulphur Springs/Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation are happy to announce that Dr. Ray Perryman, a renowned economist, will be headlining the Economic Outlook Conference scheduled for Tuesday, December 12, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.

Perryman was a regular speaker at the conference but hasn’t appeared here in five years. It’s time for his return. Perryman is an author, syndicated columnist, consultant, financial analyst, and economic forecaster. His syndicated daily radio commentary, “The Perryman Report,” is broadcast daily on the Texas State Networks. He also appears regularly on National Public Radio’s “Marketplace” and is frequently quoted in print, broadcast, and electronic media.

Perryman is a former Baylor University professor, a Senior Research Fellow of the IC2 Institute at the University of Texas at Austin, and a Distinguished Professor at the International Institute for Advanced Studies. He serves on numerous corporate and civic boards and has won many prestigious awards for his achievements in academics and public service.

Sponsorships are available for $500 for a table of eight, $375 for a table of six, and $250 for a table of four. Support includes corresponding recognition at the conference and leading up to the event. Individual tickets are $25 each.

For more information, contact the Chamber at 903-885-6515 or info@HopkinsChamber.org.

Energy at No Cost

Due to government cash payouts and tax incentives, Hopkins County businesses can see if their facility can get free alternative energy, such as solar. The Chamber is partnering with Signatech Solar to offer a Lunch and Learn on Wednesday, December 6, to inform business owners of the financial incentives now provided through the USDA REAP program and tax programs.

There is no charge for the Lunch and Learn for businesses, but registration is required to make meal arrangements. To sign up for the Lunch and Learn, call the Chamber at 903-885-6515 or email Butch@HopkinsChamber.org.

Cocktails and Conversation

Please plan to attend our following Cocktails and Conversation, the new name for our revamped Business After Hours, at Clarion Pointe on Industrial Drive on Thursday, December 7, from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Cocktails and Conversation will be held the first Thursday of every month, from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm, and for December, the Clarion Pointe staff will welcome everyone to their meeting room on December 7. It is a casual networking event and happy hour. You don’t have to be a Chamber member to attend.

Ornaments and Stew Merch

Our 2023 Christmas Ornaments, featuring the Dairy Festival, are on sale at the Chamber office. We also have a limited supply of 2022 ornaments if you missed last year’s sale. They are $40 each.

The Chamber also has a limited supply of 2023 stew merchandise still available. It includes a few shirts, tumblers, mugs and hoodies. We are at 110 Main St.

2023 Award Nominations

We accept nominations for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year, and other excellent recognitions. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, February 15, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.

You can send your nominations to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or mail them to the following addresses:

Citizen of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Woman of the Year—Chamber of Commerce – 110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Caregiver of the Year—Chamber of Commerce – 110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Community Pride Award—Adult Leadership Class—110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Agriculturist of the Year—Hopkins/Rains Counties Farm Bureau— 233 College St., Sulphur Springs 75482.

Growth and Renewal—DBA—109 Jefferson St. E, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Outstanding Professional Educator (Administrator, Counselor, Diagnostician, or Teacher)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Outstanding ParaProfessional Educator (Secretary or Aide)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Outstanding Auxiliary Educator (Maintenance, Custodial, Transportation, Nurse or Cafeteria)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Businesses of the Year nominations should be for those businesses that exhibit outstanding community involvement—civic, church, educational, benevolent, humanitarian, or other.

Large Business of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Small Business of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Christmas Activities

The Lions Club Lighted Christmas Parade starts at Buford Park on Friday, December 1. Line-up begins at 4:00 pm, with the parade starting at 7:00. We must receive your registration by noon on Tuesday, November 28. Categories will be Large Business, Small Business, and Non-Profit, with cash prizes awarded to winners.

Registration sheets are available at the Chamber office, 110 Main St.

Christmas in the Park is on Saturdays, November 25 and December 2, at Heritage Park on Jackson Street. Affordable family fun under the Christmas lights, with Santa, live music, and nativity.

The Christmas Market on Main Street will take place on Saturday, December 2, downtown. You can do your shopping with our local merchants and vendors that day.

Northeast Texas Choral Society will have its “A Celtic Christmas” production at 7:00 pm December 2 and 2:00 pm on December 3 at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Visit the website SingersCount.org for ticket information.

Ribbon Cuttings

Owens Insurance hosted a ribbon-cutting at noon on Tuesday, November 7, at 1335 Shannon Road East, Suite A. Please welcome them to the business community.

The new county jail trustees’ facility on Houston Street, across from the county jail, hosted a ribbon-cutting at noon on Monday, November 13.

Southern Glam Boutique hosted a ribbon-cutting on Monday, November 13, at their new shop ated at 206 Church St. They have a wide variety of clothing and accessories.