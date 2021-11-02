Hopkins County Chamber Connection – Nov. 3

By Butch Burney

The Wall That Heals, the Vietnam Veterans replica memorial, will be in Sulphur Springs Nov 4-7, at the Sulphur Springs High School track. On Tuesday, the three-quarter-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., along with a Mobile Education Center, arrived in Sulphur Springs, escorted by Patriot Guard Riders, law enforcement, and fire department personnel.

This year 2021 has been nationally designated as the year to “Welcome Home America’s Vietnam Veterans,” and The Wall That Heals will help do that.

It will be open 24 hours a day during its time in Sulphur Springs, so make time to visit the memorial and welcome the thousands of visitors who will be in Hopkins County this week!

Facebook: The Wall That Heals, Sulphur Springs, TX

The Sulphur Springs Public Library will host an Items Left Behind display on Nov 8-19, which will feature artifacts left by visitors.

Car Show

The Heritage Square Car Show is Saturday, Nov 6, rain or shine. The show, sponsored by the Downtown Business Alliance, will be held downtown for vehicles model 1987 or older. They will present awards at 3:00 pm.

For more information, email info@SulphurSpringsdba.com.

Mabel’s Foundation

Mabel’s Foundation, a Mexican children’s refuge, will have its second Annual Trade School Dinner to support Nuevo Progreso Trade Schools from 4:30–8:00 pm Nov 5 at Lake Fork Baptist Church in Alba. They will serve lasagna with all the fixings, and they will take an offering at the door. Carry out or sit down is available. You can call 605-431-9654 ahead of time.

Miracles Made on Connally Street

Miracles Made on Connally Street is the name of the CASA Christmas Tree Raffle conducted until Dec 6. The raffle will be on Wednesday, Dec 8, with all proceeds benefitting the children served by Lake Country CASA.

Tickets are $25 each, and each ticket gives you a chance to win one of 12 small decorated Christmas trees.

For more information, call 903-885-1173 or visit CASA at 218 Connally St.

Turkey Trot

Make way for your holiday meals by participating in the 11th Annual Hopkins County Turkey Trot, benefiting Journey Road Ministries and Mothers Culture Club. It happens on Thanksgiving Day morning, with 5K and 10K each starting at 8:00 am. There will be a Kids Run Run at 7:30 am.

The entry fee for the 5K race is $30, and for the 10K is $40. Register online at GetMeRegistered.com and search “Hopkins County Turkey Trot. Early registration ends on Friday, Nov 10.

Business Highlight

Would you please join me in congratulating our Business of the Week for Nov 3, Bell Concrete? The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is highlighting a member of the Chamber each week. You can read biographical stories on the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and Instagram page.

Ribbon Cuttings

Masterpiece Ultrasound Boutique will host a ribbon-cutting at noon on Wednesday, Nov 17, at 468 Shannon Road West. We hope you will join us for the event.

G5 Cattle Company, located at 3445 Interstate 30 West, will have its grand opening on Saturday, Nov 13. Please stop by and get some of their excellent Wagyu beef or have it delivered to your door.

NexLInk hosted a ribbon-cutting at noon Wednesday, Oct 27, at their office at 249 Heritage Court. We hope you will welcome them to our community.