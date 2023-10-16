Hopkins County Chamber Connection – Oct. 17

By Butch Burney

It’s less than two weeks until the largest event in Hopkins County each year – the 54th Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, and tickets are available.

Tickets are $8 each for those 13 and over. Children 12 years and younger will eat free this year, thanks to Signature Solar’s sponsorship, but they still need a ticket.

Tickets can be purchased online at HopkinsChamber.org or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. Tickets can also be purchased at our financial institutions which include Alliance Bank, City National Bank, First National Bank of East Texas, Guaranty Bank and Trust, Pilgrim Bank, Red River Credit Union, and Texas Heritage National Bank

T-shirts are now available at the Chamber office for just $25 in adult sizes S-XXL. We also have a limited supply of hoodies, tumblers, mugs and stickers.

The 54th Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, presented by Alliance Bank, has been able to keep its costs down because of our generous businesses in the community, and the cost just got even cheaper for some families.

Signature Solar and the Chamber announced that children 12 and under will eat free at the festival on Saturday, Oct. 28, due to Signature Solar’s generous sponsorship. Children will still need tickets, which can be obtained either online or via paper tickets.

One Church announced that they will sponsor the Fun Zone, which includes Gellyball, bounce houses and kids’ games. That means free fun for children, thanks to One Church’s generous sponsorship!

City National Bank will be sponsoring the Friday night festivities, Oct. 27, which will include our appetizer contest and concert by Dubb and the Luv Machines!

Thanks to all of our sponsors who make the stew festival affordable for families in Hopkins County. Follow the Chamber’s Instagram and Facebook accounts for spotlights on our sponsors and updates on the stew festival.

Help-A-Child Benefit

The 16th Annual Help-A-Child Benefit is set for Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Proceeds benefit the Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center and Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.

Events start at 8 a.m. with the Ag Team Competition Build Off and continue with the Livestock Show at 9a.m., the Ag Mechanic Show and Silent Auctions at 11 a.m., and then at 11:30 a.m. will be chili and brisket ($10 all you can eat).

Cocktails and Conversation

Plan now to attend our next Cocktails and Conversation, the new name for our revamped Business After Hours, at Beauty Grace Lifestyle Shop on Connally Street. Cocktails and Conversation will be held the first Thursday of every month, from 5-6 p.m., and for November, Ana Velasco will welcome everyone to her shop.

This is a casual networking event and happy hour. You don’t have to be a Chamber member to attend.

Fall Festival

The Fall Festival is coming in October.

The parade (from Buford Park to Brookshire’s) will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Trade and vendor booths, a kids’ zone, creative art contest and craft show will all be conducted Friday, Oct. 27 to Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Civic Center.

Community Players

Main Street Theatre will present Bullets on Broadway, a murder mystery, four nights this month. The presentation by the Community Players will be 7 p.m. nightly Oct. 20 and 21.

Visit the CommunityPlayersInc.com for ticket information.

Heritage Square Car Show

The 17th Annual Heritage Car Show will go off on Saturday, Nov. 4, rain or shine, presented by the Sulphur Springs Downtown Business Alliance. The show, which will be downtown, will have registration from 8 a.m. to noon that day or pre-registration online at sulphurspringsdba.com.

Vehicles must be model year 1993 or older to participate. Cash prizes will be awarded at 3 p.m.

For more information call 903-439-2664 or email jason@tullyins.com.

Free Mammography Clinic

The available appointments for the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Free Mammography Clinic are filling up. Only a few openings are still available. If you are an uninsured woman over 40 years of age that lives in Hopkins County, you are eligible for a free mammogram through this program.

The staff of the Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center, a part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, will be welcoming women to the clinic on three Saturdays in October: 14, 21, and 28.

If you miss out on the free clinic this year, it should be back again next year in October.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is a good time to schedule an annual mammogram. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her life. The risk of breast cancer increases with age, so mammograms continue to be important, as is early detection.

If you are eligible for a free mammogram, call 903-438-4325 to schedule an appointment.

Ribbon Cuttings

Hopkins County Veterinary Clinic hosted a ribbon cutting Friday, Oct. 13, and an open house on Saturday at their wonderful new facility. [Photo attached]

101 Barbershop, at 101 Bill Bradford Road, will host a ribbon cutting for their one-year anniversary at noon on Friday, Oct. 20. Make plans