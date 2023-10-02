Hopkins County Chamber Connection – Oct. 3

By Butch Burney

Businesses who want to get their message out to 400 stew cooks and judges have until noon Friday, October 6, to bring their promotional items to the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce at 110 Main St. Our goody bags will go out to 350 cooks and almost 50 judges for stew, appetizer, and campsite contests.

There is one catch – you must be a Chamber member to participate in the goody bag promotion. The good thing is we can sign you up as a Chamber member in just a few minutes. For more information, contact Info@HopkinsChamber.org or call us at 903-885-6515.

Eclipse News

After three great meetings last week with restaurants, churches, and schools regarding the Total Solar Eclipse of 2024, the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce will host a meeting with retail business owners and managers at 9:00 am on Tuesday, October 3, in the Chamber’s Conference Room.

We will talk about the Eclipse, which will happen on Monday, April 8, 2024, and its role in preparing for the thousands of visitors in Hopkins County. So, if you own or manage a retail store, please plan to attend the meeting.

Cocktails and Conversation

We will kick off our Cocktails and Conversation, the new name for our revamped Business After Hours, with The Tipsy Oak Lounge, a great new spot inside The Oaks Bed and Breakfast on Oak Avenue.

Cocktails and Conversation will last from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Thursday, October 5, so drop by for a casual networking event. You don’t have to be a Chamber member to attend.

Stew News

Tickets and shirts are now on sale, so get yours now! Tickets are $8 each for those 13 and over. Thanks to Signature Solar’s sponsorship, children 12 years and younger will eat free this year but still need a ticket.

You can purchase tickets online at HopkinsChamber.org or the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase tickets at our financial institutions, which include Alliance Bank, City National Bank, First National Bank of East Texas, Guaranty Bank and Trust, Pilgrim Bank, Red River Credit Union, and Texas Heritage National Bank.

T-shirts are now available for just $25 in adult sizes S-XXL at the Chamber office. We will also get other merchandise as the October 28 stew date draws closer.

The 54th Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, presented by Alliance Bank, has kept its costs down because of our generous businesses in the community, and the price just got even cheaper for some families.

Signature Solar and the Chamber announced that children 12 and under will eat free at the festival on Saturday, October 28, due to Signature Solar’s generous sponsorship. Children will still need tickets, which can be obtained online or via paper.

One Church announced last week that they would sponsor the Fun Zone, which includes Gellyball, bounce houses, and kids’ games. Thanks to One Church’s generous sponsorship that means free fun for children!

City National Bank will sponsor the Friday night festivities on October 27, including our appetizer contest and concert by Dubb and the Luv Machines!

Thanks to our sponsors who make the stew festival affordable for families in Hopkins County. Follow the Chamber’s Instagram and Facebook accounts for spotlights on our sponsors and updates on the stew festival.

Main Street Uncorked

Main Street Uncorked Wine and Music Festival comes downtown on Saturday, October 14, from 1:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Enjoy wine from some of the best Texas wineries, shop local vendors, and enjoy talented musical artists. Jeb Brooks Band will perform from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm, and Nevermind will be on stage from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

Tickets are available at MainStreetUncorkedSS.com for $10. Tickets at the door are $15.

Fall Festival

The Fall Festival is coming in October. The Homecoming Carnival is Wednesday through Sunday, October 11-15, while the parade, from Buford Park to Brookshire’s, will begin at 10:00 am Saturday, October 21. Trade and vendor booths, a kids’ zone, a creative art contest, and a craft show will all be conducted from Friday, October 27, to Saturday, October 28.

Ribeye Roundup

Bet your appetites ready for the NetBio Cattleman’s Classic Ribeye Roundup, back on Celebration Plaza on Saturday, October 7. The steak dinner starts at 6:30 pm, with a concert at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased at Texas Heritage National Bank. VIP tickets are $100 each.

Homecoming Parade

The Dial Study Club Homecoming Parade, presented by Triple Crown Roofing, will be at 6:30 pm on Thursday, October 12. All Sulphur Springs ISD student organizations and sports teams are encouraged to join. If your business wants to sponsor, contact any Dial member or call 903-243-4138.

Ribbon-Cutting

Studio 9 Hair Designs will host a ribbon cutting at their new location, 416 Hillcrest Drive South, at noon on Wednesday, October 4. Please join us for their event.