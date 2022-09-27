Hopkins County Chamber Connection – Sept. 28

By Butch Burney

Tickets for this year’s 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, are on sale at the Chamber of Commerce office, local banks and online!

This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.

Quart tickets are $15 this year. They can only be purchased at the Chamber office or the day of the stew, which is Saturday, Oct. 22.

Stew Cook Registration

If you have cooked stew in the past or want to for the first time, now is the time to register for Stew Fest, presented by Alliance Bank. Friday night activities, hosted by Bob Evans Foods, will be going on the night before at Buford Park.

The Friday night festivities include the appetizer contest and a concert by Dubb and the Love Machines following the home football game.

To register for a cook site, go online to the Chamber’s website at HopkinsChamber.org/stewcooks, email info@HopkinsChamber.org or call 903-885-6515. The cost to enter is $100 per stew pot, with $150 coming from the sponsor to pay for ingredients.

Volunteer Opportunity

If a person or group would like to volunteer to work in one of the service tents at the Stew Festival, please contact me at Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or by calling 903-885-6515. Volunteers can help from 9 a.m. to about 12:15 p.m.

Ribeye Roundup

If you’re looking for a great steak, you don’t want to miss the Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup on Saturday, Oct. 1, on the downtown plaza.

The event features a steak cook-off which will include an expected 40-plus cook teams, educational trade show, free Bobby Irwin concert and more.

You can also get a blue Ribeye Roundup T-shirt for just $14 at the Chamber of Commerce, 110 Main St. Come by to pick one up!

Main Street Uncorked

Main Street Uncorked Wine and Music Festival is ready to go from 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, downtown. There will be wine samples from some of the best Texas wineries, local vendors and musical artists including Jeb Brooks Band and Twisted Whisky.

Tickets are available for $10 online at MainStreetUncorked2022.eventbrite.com. Tickets are $15 at the door.

Main Street Theatre

This weekend – Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1 – Main Street Theatre presents two one-night only shows. Advance tickets for both events are now available at CommunityPlayersInc.com for $15. Tickets at the door are $20.

On Friday, jazz vocalist Carolyn Jones will be in concert, accompanied by pianist Brad Williams. The show will include an evening of stories and standards.

On Saturday, Enola Gay sits down with Leah Conner to talk about the importance of live music and the work of the Conner family is doing to help beat cancer by producing and organizing he Texafied Jamfest in Hopkins County.

A portion of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to MD Anderson Cancer Center – Pediatric Cancer Research and Treatment.