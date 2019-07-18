Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Lezley Brown

It’s time again for a huge night of networking sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce! The Chamber is hosting The Chamber Showcase, a night of networking that features Chamber members in Hopkins County, on Thursday, August 1 at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. Booth space is already sold out, but we encourage you to attend the event for $10 and enjoy the opportunity to do it all in one night… just imagine food show + exhibit hall + speed networking! This will be a huge value and opportunity for you and your business! Only Chamber members may host booths, but anyone may attend to network and meet business professionals from our area. You will be so glad you came! Call the Chamber to ask questions or make reservations at (903) 885-6515.

The Chamber is excited to announce our vendor call for the Stew Fest Market! On July 1, the Chamber began accepting vendors for the Stew Fest Market, which will be located on the south side of Buford Park during Friday night and Saturday Stew Contest activities. This is a great opportunity to sell goods or to promote your business to 7,000 people who attend the Stew Contest annually. Vendors may rent booth space to sell goods or distribute information about their business. Booths will be assigned on a first-paid basis. Access to electricity is not guaranteed. Generators are permitted. Desserts may be sold, but no other food or drinks may be distributed. Vendors who are interested in purchasing booth space, call the Chamber of Commerce at (903) 885-6515.

Chaffer’s Place presents its monthly concert

Chaffer’s Place, located at 410 Main Street in Sulphur Springs, is hosting a live concert called The Franklin Wonder Tribute Show. The concert will be held on July 18, and doors will open at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $15 at the door and $25 for table reservations. This includes dinner and a show! For more information call 470-848-2246 or visit www.ckproductions.info.

Prim Rose Estates is participating in Operation Fresh and Spicy Supply Drop

Prim Rose Estates is participating in Operation Fresh and Spicy Supply Drop which is a drive to gather goods for the troops. They are looking for donations of hot sauce, beef jerky, icy hot, black socks, wet wipes, 5-blade razors, Axe body spray, and hand sanitizer. Goods will be collected until July 22 at Prim Rose Estates located at 1000 League Street S. Please drop off items if you can!

Main Street Theater Children’s Workshop Presents Jungle Book

The Main Street Theater Children’s Summer Workshop Presents Jungle Book on two upcoming weekends. The first weekend is July 26 and 27 at 7:00 pm with a 2:00 pm matinee performance at 2:00 pm on the 28. The second weekend of performances will be August 2 and 3 at 7:00 pm with a matinee performance on the 4th at 2:00 pm. Online reservations can be made at www.communityplayersinc.com or by calling (903) 885-0107. Main Street is located at 225 Main Street in Sulphur Springs.

Ribbon Cuttings:

Meraki, located at 217 Main Street in Sulphur Springs, hosted their one-year anniversary celebration and ribbon cutting at noon Wednesday, July 10. Make sure to go by and congratulate Meraki on their first year of business in Hopkins County.

Rock Creek Health & Rehab celebrated their Tenth Anniversary of operating in Hopkins County. They hosted a Business After Hours on Tuesday, July 16 from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm with a ribbon-cutting at 5:30 pm. Rock Creek is located at 1414 College Street.