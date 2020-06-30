Hopkins County Chamber Connections

By Lezley Brown

The Hopkins County Adult Leadership is happy to announce that we are currently taking applications for the 2020-21 class. The Adult Leadership Class is a community leadership development program sponsored by the Hopkins county Chamber of Commerce. The course was created in 1989 with the concept of offering leadership training and community involvement for emerging business and community leaders. Leadership Sulphur Springs is a nine-month session, with meetings held once a month. For more information and to get an application, please call the Chamber of Commerce at 903-885-6515.

Ribbon cuttings:

Jettribe hosted their ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, June 24th at noon. Jettribe is a water sports gear and apparel company from Southern California that has opened a third location in Sulphur Springs.

Business Highlight

During the year 2020, The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is highlighting a business each week. Please join me in congratulating our Business of the Week for July 2nd, NETBIO (North East Texas Beef Improvement Organization). You can read biographical stories at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and Instagram page.