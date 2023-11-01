Hopkins County Chamber, EDC, Hosting Economist Ray Perryman

Ray Perryman is coming back!

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce and Sulphur Springs/Hopkins County Economic Development Commission are happy to announce that Dr. Ray Perryman, a renowned economist, will be headlining the Economic Outlook Conference scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.

Perryman was a regular speaker at the conference but hasn’t appeared here in five years. It’s time for his return.

Perryman is an author, syndicated columnist, consultant, financial analyst, and economic forecaster. His syndicated daily radio commentary, “The Perryman Report,” is broadcast daily on the Texas State Networks. He also appears regularly on National Public Radio’s “Marketplace” and is frequently quoted in print, broadcast, and electronic media.

Perryman is a former professor at Baylor University and is currently Senior Research Fellow of the IC2 Institute at the University of Texas at Austin and Distinguished Professor at the International Institute for Advanced Studies. He serves on numerous corporate and civic boards and has won many prestigious awards for his achievements in academics and public service.

Sponsorships are available for $500 for a table of eight, $375 for a table for six and $250 for a table for four. Sponsorships will include corresponding recognition at the conference and leading up to the event. Individual tickets are $25 each.

For more information, contact the Chamber at 903-885-6515 or info@HopkinsChamber.org.