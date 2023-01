The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce annual first responder appreciation banquet is at 5:30 pm on Thursday, January 5th at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Any department that hasn’t responded with the number of attendees should reach out to info@hopkinschamber.org. Firstresponders and their significant others will be treated to a Prime Rib Dinner and a night of door prizes and fellowship. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and service starts at 5:30 p.m.