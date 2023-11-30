Hopkins County Chamber Lunch-And-Learn About Solar Energy

Due to government cash payouts and tax incentives, Hopkins County businesses can see if their facility can get free alternative energy, such as solar. The Chamber is partnering with Signatech Solar to offer a Lunch-and-Learn on Wednesday, December 6, to inform business owners of the financial incentives now offered through the USDA REAP program and tax programs. The Lunch and Learn are free to businesses, but registration is required to make meal arrangements. call the Chamber at 903-885-6515 or email Butch@HopkinsChamber.org.