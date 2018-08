The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is hosting The Chamber Showcase, a night of networking that features Chamber members tomorrow at the Sulphur Springs Country Club from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Booths are sold out, but you are invited to attend the event. Cost is only $10. Call the Chamber with any questions or to make reservations at (903) 885-6515. Tickets are also available at the door.