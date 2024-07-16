Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Meeting

Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce

Ambassadors Meeting

July 18, 2024, noon

Chamber of Commerce Conference Room

Welcome and Meal

New Members

Birthright Midwifery — Medical

Kelly Burnett

2071 FM 71 West

Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482

Modern Woodmen of America – Financial Advisor/Investment

Jackson Hauser

3010 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1200

Dallas, Texas (regional office)

Nations Lending – Mortgage Lender

Bethany Ashby

429 Main Street

Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482

Rowdy Goose Parties and More – Party Rentals

Dylan Reed

1441 Shannon Road East

Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482

Charter Plumbing – Plumbing

Stephanie Langston

1942 State Highway 11 East

Wolfe City, Texas 75496

President’s Report

Personnel

Photo Contest

High School Leadership

Stew Progress

Upcoming Events Calendar

7/18 Ambassadors meeting at noon in Chamber Conference Room

7/18 Nations Lending hosting Cocktails and Conversation, 5-6:30 p.m., at 429 Main Street

7/26 Birthright Midwifery ribbon cutting at Chamber office at noon

8/1 Cocktails and Conversation hosted by Heritage Home Health and Hospice at Chamber, 5-6:30 p.m.

8/2 Jaci Glenn’s last day as fulltime employee

8/3 Ribbon cutting at Cumby CISD, 9 a.m.

8/8 Board meeting at 9 a.m. in Chamber Conference Room

8/8 Ambassador meeting at 9 a.m. in Chamber Conference Room

8/15 Stewcomers meeting at 5:30 p.m. in Chamber Conference Room

9/11 Lunch and Learn for Apex Clean Energy, 11:30-1, in Grays Building

Next Meeting — Noon Aug. 8, in Chamber Conference Room