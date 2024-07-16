Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Meeting

Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce
Ambassadors Meeting
July 18, 2024, noon
Chamber of Commerce Conference Room
Welcome and Meal
New Members
Birthright Midwifery — Medical
Kelly Burnett
2071 FM 71 West
Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
Modern Woodmen of America – Financial Advisor/Investment
Jackson Hauser
3010 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1200
Dallas, Texas (regional office)
Nations Lending – Mortgage Lender
Bethany Ashby
429 Main Street
Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
Rowdy Goose Parties and More – Party Rentals
Dylan Reed
1441 Shannon Road East
Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
Charter Plumbing – Plumbing
Stephanie Langston
1942 State Highway 11 East
Wolfe City, Texas 75496
President’s Report
Personnel
Photo Contest
High School Leadership
Stew Progress
Upcoming Events Calendar
7/18 Ambassadors meeting at noon in Chamber Conference Room
7/18 Nations Lending hosting Cocktails and Conversation, 5-6:30 p.m., at 429 Main Street
7/26 Birthright Midwifery ribbon cutting at Chamber office at noon
8/1 Cocktails and Conversation hosted by Heritage Home Health and Hospice at Chamber, 5-6:30 p.m.
8/2 Jaci Glenn’s last day as fulltime employee
8/3 Ribbon cutting at Cumby CISD, 9 a.m.
8/8 Board meeting at 9 a.m. in Chamber Conference Room
8/8 Ambassador meeting at 9 a.m. in Chamber Conference Room
8/15 Stewcomers meeting at 5:30 p.m. in Chamber Conference Room
9/11 Lunch and Learn for Apex Clean Energy, 11:30-1, in Grays Building
Next Meeting — Noon Aug. 8, in Chamber Conference Room