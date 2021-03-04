Hopkins County Chamber Of Commerce Hires New President – CEO

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce announced in January that Lezley Brown will be resigning her position at the Chamber in the middle of April. The Board of Directors began their selection process and has chosen their final candidate. Butch Burney will assume the role of President/CEO of the Hopkins County Chamber in April.

Butch is a native resident who, with his wife, Karen, have raised their children here as well. Butch told the selection committee recently, “I am grateful to be working with the Chamber’s Board of Directors and the hundreds of businesses, large and small, in Hopkins County to enhance the climate where businesses and families thrive. Lezley positioned the Chamber perfectly for its next season, which will be one of growth and outreach.”

“The Chamber of Commerce is a servant organization, here to provide businesses and individuals with the best possible experience when it comes to working and living in Hopkins County. That directive won’t be lost or forgotten as we partner together to continue the positive direction we are heading,” Butch explained.

Rusty Posey, current Chairman of the Chamber Board, replied with the following statement: “We are excited about Butch joining the Chamber as our President/CEO. Butch is no stranger to Hopkins County or the Chamber of Commerce. His wealth of experience and passion for our community will be a tremendous asset as the Chamber continues to support the businesses of our county!”

Butch will join the team in April just in time to help lead the 32nd Annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament. Butch explained, “We have big things planned for the Chamber, its members and our community. If you’re not part of the Chamber, now is an excellent time to get in and help us help you. Please stop in at our office on the south side of the square and say “Hello.”