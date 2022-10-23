Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Stew Festival Cook-off Winners

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate the 2022 winners of the 53rd Annual World Champion Hopkins County Stew Contest, presented by Alliance Bank:
Campsite and costume winner this year was site #202 Rebecca Loper and Linda Goss
Sponsored by: Bob Evans Farms
Their $200 prize was provided by: Sulphur Springs Nottingham Dodge
The John Chester Award for Super Campsite winner was site #210 Juan and Ashley Ortiz
Sponsored by: The Rustic O
Their $250 prize was provided by: Sulphur Springs Nottingham Dodge
Tailgate Appetizer Contest third place was site #126, Trey Clark and Drew Smith
Sponsored by: Safety Control
Natalie’s Food Mart provided their $75 prize
Second place in the Tailgate Appetizer Contest was site #30 Jim Teetes and Luke Kerby
Sponsored by: Cross Country Communications
AK Gillis and Son Their $100 prize
First place in the Tailgate Appetizer Contest was site #13, Debbie White and Ann Tanton
Sponsored by: Hopkins-Rains County Farm Bureau
City National Bank provided their $200 prize
Honorable Mention: Beef Stew: # 478 David Slaughter and Josh Hill
Sponsored by: Slaughters BBQ
Third place beef stew winner was the team of # 31 Betty Edwards and Dustin Edwards
Sponsored by: Greenhill Villas and Mount Pleasant and Curray-Welbourn Funeral Home
Super Handy Convenience Stores provided their $100 prize money
Their third-place stew was purchased for $250 by Texas Heritage National Bank
Second place beef stew winner was the team of # 89 Greg Cravens and Stacy Cravens
Sponsored by: Ocean Spray
Texas Modern Gastroenterology provided their $150 prize money
Essential Business Solutions purchased their second-place stew for $ 450
First place beef stew winner was the team of # 477, Kelly Perry and Colton Williams
Sponsored by: EMC Hauling Co.
Texas Modern Gastroenterology provided their $300 prize money
Their first-place stew was purchased for $600 by Republic Services
Honorable Mention: Chicken Stew: # 213 Jo Lawson and Joretta Lawson
Sponsored by: Nor-Tex Tractor
Third place chicken winner was the team of #211 Kristen Richmond and Charlie Usry
Sponsored by: Discount Wheel and Tire of Sulphur Springs
Super Handy Convenience Stores provided their prize money of $100
Their third-place stew was purchased for $250 by Texas Heritage National Bank
Second place chicken stew winner was the team of #21 Cole Burnett and Benny Darlin
Sponsored by: Hooten’s Hardware
Texas Modern Gastroenterology provided its prize money of $150
Essential Business Solutions purchased their second-place chicken stew for $450
First place chicken stew winner was the team of #14 Brent Tanton and Kallie Tanton
Sponsored by: CPI Technologies
Sulphur Springs Nottingham Dodge provided their prize money of $300
Their first-place chicken stew was purchased for $600 by Atmos Energy
Honorable Mention: Super Stew Beef: #468 Garrett Glass and Laura Glass
Sponsored by: Guaranty Bank and Trust
# 15 John Wilburn and Rudy Ellis won the award for Third place in Super Stew Beef
Sponsored by: Simply Eventful Wedding Planning
Jiffy Signs sponsored their prize money of $100
Their third-place Super Stew Beef was purchased for $300 by Jiffy Signs.
# 52A Joe Wallace and Craig Hale won the award Second place for Super Stew Beef
Sponsored by: Saputo
The Sulphur Springs News-Telegram sponsored their prize money of $250
The second-place Super Stew Beef was purchased for $500 by Oncor Electric Delivery.
First Place Super Stew Beef winner was the team of #123 Brent Williams and Mariam Williams
Sponsored by: Bulkley Trucking
Sulphur Springs Nottingham Dodge provided their prize money of $500
Their winning quart of Super Stew Beef was purchased for $900 by Interstate Body Shop
Honorable Mention: Super Stew Chicken: #138 Dale Owens and Marci Owens
Sponsored by: SSHS Class of 1978
# 29 Nancy Fite and Larry Fite won the award for Third place in Super Stew Chicken
Sponsored by: Berry Appraisal
Heath Hyde, the Attorney, sponsored their prize money of $100
Their third-place Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $300 by One Church
#125 Lawana Hohenberger and Broc Hohenberger won the award for Second place in Super Stew Chicken
Sponsored by: Bulkley Trucking
The Sulphur Springs News-Telegram sponsored their prize money of $250
The second-place Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $ 500 by One Church
First Place Super Stew Chicken winner was the team of #484 Kylie Smith and Katie Brown
Sponsored by: Financial Solutions
GDC Industrial provided their prize money of $500
Their winning quart of Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $900 by Clayton Homes.
We would also like to thank the following sponsors who provided products for the contest:
Alliance Bank – Title Sponsor
Bob Evans Foods – Friday night Sponsor
Our service tents were generously provided today by:
ProSlab Foundation Repair
Hopkins County Dental
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs
Coldwell Banker Watson Company
The other sponsors that we couldn’t live without are:
Finally, thank you to all of our volunteers today!
Blue Blazes, HOSA, Hopkins County High School Leadership Class, Sulphur Bluff Beta Club, HKK volunteers, Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Ambassadors