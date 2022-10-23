Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Stew Festival Cook-off Winners

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate the 2022 winners of the 53rd Annual World Champion Hopkins County Stew Contest, presented by Alliance Bank:

Campsite and costume winner this year was site #202 Rebecca Loper and Linda Goss

Sponsored by: Bob Evans Farms

Their $200 prize was provided by: Sulphur Springs Nottingham Dodge

The John Chester Award for Super Campsite winner was site #210 Juan and Ashley Ortiz

Sponsored by: The Rustic O

Their $250 prize was provided by: Sulphur Springs Nottingham Dodge

Tailgate Appetizer Contest third place was site #126, Trey Clark and Drew Smith

Sponsored by: Safety Control

Natalie’s Food Mart provided their $75 prize

Second place in the Tailgate Appetizer Contest was site #30 Jim Teetes and Luke Kerby

Sponsored by: Cross Country Communications

AK Gillis and Son Their $100 prize

First place in the Tailgate Appetizer Contest was site #13, Debbie White and Ann Tanton

Sponsored by: Hopkins-Rains County Farm Bureau

City National Bank provided their $200 prize

Honorable Mention: Beef Stew: # 478 David Slaughter and Josh Hill

Sponsored by: Slaughters BBQ

Third place beef stew winner was the team of # 31 Betty Edwards and Dustin Edwards

Sponsored by: Greenhill Villas and Mount Pleasant and Curray-Welbourn Funeral Home

Super Handy Convenience Stores provided their $100 prize money

Their third-place stew was purchased for $250 by Texas Heritage National Bank

Second place beef stew winner was the team of # 89 Greg Cravens and Stacy Cravens

Sponsored by: Ocean Spray

Texas Modern Gastroenterology provided their $150 prize money

Essential Business Solutions purchased their second-place stew for $ 450

First place beef stew winner was the team of # 477, Kelly Perry and Colton Williams

Sponsored by: EMC Hauling Co.

Texas Modern Gastroenterology provided their $300 prize money

Their first-place stew was purchased for $600 by Republic Services

Honorable Mention: Chicken Stew: # 213 Jo Lawson and Joretta Lawson

Sponsored by: Nor-Tex Tractor

Third place chicken winner was the team of #211 Kristen Richmond and Charlie Usry

Sponsored by: Discount Wheel and Tire of Sulphur Springs

Super Handy Convenience Stores provided their prize money of $100

Their third-place stew was purchased for $250 by Texas Heritage National Bank

Second place chicken stew winner was the team of #21 Cole Burnett and Benny Darlin

Sponsored by: Hooten’s Hardware

Texas Modern Gastroenterology provided its prize money of $150

Essential Business Solutions purchased their second-place chicken stew for $450

First place chicken stew winner was the team of #14 Brent Tanton and Kallie Tanton

Sponsored by: CPI Technologies

Sulphur Springs Nottingham Dodge provided their prize money of $300

Their first-place chicken stew was purchased for $600 by Atmos Energy

Honorable Mention: Super Stew Beef: #468 Garrett Glass and Laura Glass

Sponsored by: Guaranty Bank and Trust

# 15 John Wilburn and Rudy Ellis won the award for Third place in Super Stew Beef

Sponsored by: Simply Eventful Wedding Planning

Jiffy Signs sponsored their prize money of $100

Their third-place Super Stew Beef was purchased for $300 by Jiffy Signs.

# 52A Joe Wallace and Craig Hale won the award Second place for Super Stew Beef

Sponsored by: Saputo

The Sulphur Springs News-Telegram sponsored their prize money of $250

The second-place Super Stew Beef was purchased for $500 by Oncor Electric Delivery.

First Place Super Stew Beef winner was the team of #123 Brent Williams and Mariam Williams

Sponsored by: Bulkley Trucking

Sulphur Springs Nottingham Dodge provided their prize money of $500

Their winning quart of Super Stew Beef was purchased for $900 by Interstate Body Shop

Honorable Mention: Super Stew Chicken: #138 Dale Owens and Marci Owens

Sponsored by: SSHS Class of 1978

# 29 Nancy Fite and Larry Fite won the award for Third place in Super Stew Chicken

Sponsored by: Berry Appraisal

Heath Hyde, the Attorney, sponsored their prize money of $100

Their third-place Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $300 by One Church

#125 Lawana Hohenberger and Broc Hohenberger won the award for Second place in Super Stew Chicken

Sponsored by: Bulkley Trucking

The Sulphur Springs News-Telegram sponsored their prize money of $250

The second-place Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $ 500 by One Church

First Place Super Stew Chicken winner was the team of #484 Kylie Smith and Katie Brown

Sponsored by: Financial Solutions

GDC Industrial provided their prize money of $500

Their winning quart of Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $900 by Clayton Homes.

We would also like to thank the following sponsors who provided products for the contest:

Alliance Bank – Title Sponsor

Bob Evans Foods – Friday night Sponsor

Our service tents were generously provided today by:

ProSlab Foundation Repair

Hopkins County Dental

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs

Coldwell Banker Watson Company

The other sponsors that we couldn’t live without are:

Finally, thank you to all of our volunteers today!

Blue Blazes, HOSA, Hopkins County High School Leadership Class, Sulphur Bluff Beta Club, HKK volunteers, Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Ambassadors