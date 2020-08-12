Hopkins County Chamber Photography Contest – Stew Contest Deadline

It’s time for the 5th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Photography Contest! Anyone of any age can enter. The picture must be newer than January 1, 2018 and must have been taken in Hopkins County. The contest will be open until August 31st. There are seven categories you may enter: Natural World, Travel, People, The Hopkins County Experience, Altered Images, Mobile, and Children’s Category. Only digital images are accepted . To submit your photograph, email the picture to Lezley@HopkinsChamber.org.

Friday, August 28th is the last day to submit your registration form to cook in this year’s Hopkins County Stew Contest. No registrations will be accepted after this date.